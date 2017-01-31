Sports Brief 2/1

Women’s Basketball

After a hard fought but winless weekend at home for the women’s basketball team, the ‘Cats looked to get back in the winning column while traveling to play Idaho State on Jan. 28.

After the first half, the Wildcats led 31–30 over Idaho State. The team then had a sloppy third quarter, scoring only six points while the Bengals scored 14 points.

The team tried to rally back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Idaho State 15–13, but it wasn’t enough in the end. The Wildcats ended up taking the loss to Idaho State 52–57.

Emily Drake was the leading scorer in the game, scoring 14 of the Wildcat points.

The women’s team is back in action against Southern Utah University on Feb. 2 in Cedar City. They will then travel for a Feb. 4 matchup against Northern Arizona University.

Men’s Basketball

On Jan. 25, the Wildcat men continued their game against Idaho State that was previously suspended. The team won 85–73 just 18 days after the game originally began.

The game resumed with 15:02 remaining in the first half with the Weber State lead at 13–2. From then on, the team never trailed and coasted to the victory over the Bengals.

Four Wildcats brought in double-digit points for the team with Jeremy Senglin leading the team. Senglin scored 21 points and was followed on the scoreboard by Ryan Richardson with 16 points.

Richardson and Zach Braxton led the team with six rebounds apiece. Cody John also continued his dominant run with a team-high four assists.

The victory gave the Wildcats an 11–7 record on the season. The team is also in first place in the conference with a 6–1 record in Big Sky play.

The men’s basketball team looks to keep their winning streak alive against Southern Utah, as the Thunderbirds make the trip up north to face the Wildcats on Feb. 2.

Then on Feb. 4, the ’Cats take on Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. at the Dee Events Center.

Track and Field

Along with both basketball teams, the Weber State Track and Field squad also made a trip to Pocatello, Idaho for the Snake River Open. The Open is the Wildcat’s fifth meeting of the season.

One of the most notable participants was senior Tawnie Moore. She received her best time of the season, an 8.53 in the 60-meter hurdles.

Wildcat teammates Annie Watts and Abbi Brecht took first and second place in the women’s high jump at the Open.

On the men’s side, Joey Czellecz, another 60-meter hurdle participant, ran and jumped his way to second place with a time of 8.34.

Brendan Shelly also had a good meet for the Wildcats, as the freshman placed second with a pole vault of 14 feet 11 inches.

The Track and Field team hopes to keep their luck trending upwards and are back on the road to Bozeman for the Montana State Invitational starting on Feb. 3 and going through the next day.