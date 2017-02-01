WSU President Wight speaks out against controversial exec. order

On January 31, Weber State University President Chuck Wight sent an email to all students concerning President Trump’s recent executive order on immigration.

Wight invited students to join in the university in urging “the Trump administration to reconsider the recent executive order on immigration and reopen our country’s doors to the many international visitors and refugees who help make our nation and university great.”

In the letter, President Wight points to Weber State’s commitment to support international faculty, staff and students, which began with former Weber State President Louis Moench, who was a German immigrant.

While this email reflects the thoughts of Weber State’s president, students have diverse opinions about Trump’s recent executive order and Wight’s email.

“I think it [the executive order] is something terrible, since America was started by immigrants,” said student Undria Seaton. “We need to include everyone here at the campus, and a lot of students here are immigrants.”

Although some students on WSU’s campus may be unaffected by the executive order, other students feel differently about the matter.

“We need to follow the laws,” said Shanna Cannon. “If they were already brought here when they were young, and they’ve lived here their entire life, make them become a citizen while they’re here.”

Despite differing opinions, President Wight’s message expresses the need for solidarity and compassion within our campus.