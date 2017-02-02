Signpost Superbowl Picks





Gabe ‘Hungry Hippo’ Cerritos | Falcons over Patriots, 30–27

It’s tough betting against Brady and Belichick, but I think the Falcons’ offense is too explosive. Belichick will let Julio Jones go wild while trying to shut everyone else down. JJ gets six catches for 96 yards and two TDs.

Harrison Epstein | Falcons beat Patriots, 34–17

It’s going to be all Atlanta all game long. Matt Ryan’s going to bring home an MVP trophy after Julio Jones and Taylor Gabriel make him look like the next great quarterback.

Vic Beasley will step up and sack Tom Brady at least three times. This is the end of the Brady and Bill Belichick era in the NFL.

All of this year’s Cowboys fans are going to be buying those Matt Ryan jerseys come Monday. Rise up.

Cydnee Green | Falcons top Patriots in 34–31 thriller

As a Colts fan, I’m still not over the deflate-gate scandal, or the spy-gate, headset-gate, tamper-gate or however many gates the “Cheatriots” have been involved in over the years.

Many think this is Tom Brady’s vengeance year. However, the last few quarterbacks he has faced have been Ben Roethlisberger, Brock Osweiler, Matt Moore, Jared Goff, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Colin Kaepernick. Matt Ryan is an elite — Brady has had no competition.

Tom Brady and company are considered the “GOATs,” of the NFL — greatest of all time — however, after Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Devonta Freeman embarrass them in front of millions of viewers, the GOAT acronym will stand for get our act together.

#DirtyBirds #MicDrop

Daniel Ray | Falcons deflate Patriots in fourth-quarter comeback, 31–24

The Patriots are like the Alabama of the pros. You can’t deny the talent, but you’ll happily deny their many obnoxious fans the opportunity to brag. Super Bowl Sunday will have Patriots fans commiserating with heartbroken Alabama fans because they will both have experienced close losses to better teams in the game that really counts.



The talent of Tom Brady and the gang will keep them in this game — and maybe even give them an early lead. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and the rest of the gang will show the Patriots what fourth quarter looks like, though, and the Dirty Birds will rise up to win this game in fantastic style.

Charles Bowker | Brady’s Revenge, 38-31

Now, don’t get me wrong, like every sports analyst in this nation, I think the idea of the Atlanta Falcons winning the Super Bowl is an amazing thing. Matt Ryan has been playing lights out, and the Falcons have looked like a lethal team since October. It seems everything is clicking.

That being said, the sweetest thing for Super Bowl Sunday this year is not that we get to watch two offensive powerhouses go at it, but that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will be able to accept the trophy from Roger Goodell on national television.

I made this prediction all the way back at the beginning of the season, that after Tom Brady would get back from his suspension he would lead that team on a warpath to make it back to the Super Bowl. And Tom Brady has done just that. Given the amount of time that Bill Belichick has had to prepare combined with the absolute legendary skill of Tom Brady, I have no doubt that the Patriots will be winning the Super Bowl this year.

Tom Brady will get his revenge, and that will be the sweetest thing of all.