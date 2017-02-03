Upstart Falcons take on Super Bowl mainstays

This isn’t the first time Tom Brady is to play in the big game, and many are positive it won’t be his last. The 39-year-old is somehow still playing in his prime, and seems to always find a way to win when his biggest receivers are out.

This time, his literal biggest receiver — Rob Gronkowski — has been sidelined since late November and Brady will have to look elsewhere for some Super Bowl support.

He won’t have to look very far though, as Martellus Bennet should have a great game at tight end and Chris Hogan is coming off of his career best.

Regardless of who suits up in the white and navy jerseys, it seems as if Brady makes them very comfortable in the system.





This will be Brady’s seventh Super Bowl appearance, and if the Patriots manage to walk away with another victory, it will be his fifth time raising the Lombardi.

Brady will go down as one of the all-time greats, and to many, he is already the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. To others, his career has been tarnished by the means by which he and his team have gotten some success over the years.

However, he does have one of the most decorated coaches on his side line as Bill Belichick has participated in 10 of the 51 total Super Bowls as a coach.

The key to victory for New England is simply getting Brady comfortable in the pocket. They’ll have to establish a run game early with a very potent threat in the backfield with LeGarrette Blount.

The Falcons could have a hard time defending a team who is successfully throwing and running the ball.

Defensively, Matt Ryan is playing as well as anybody this year, so the Patriots will have to send pressure early and often.





Although, experience levels most certainly side with the Patriots. That’s enough to convince a lot of people they have what it takes to close out a fantastic season with one

more victory.

On the opposite sideline, the quarterback is somewhat new to this scene.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons are coming in red hot after bringing down the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago.

What worries many fans is that all of the lights flashing and media coverage could potentially throw the potential “MVP Matty Ice” off his game — however, fans would be hard pressed to find another quarterback in the league with more composure than Ryan.

He is at the helm of an historic offense and has a plethora of weapons in his arsenal.

A versatile running back duo in Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are looking to run free after being limited two weeks ago. Julio Jones is sure to draw the most attention from the defensive backs throughout the game as he is easily one of the best receivers in Atlanta, and debatably in the league.

The Patriots will have to keep their eyes on the other receivers, Mohamed Sanu and

Taylor Gabriel.





The experience is simply not there for the Falcons, but that doesn’t mean they’re not champing at the bit, eager to prove what they’re capable of. The explosive firepower that has gotten them this far gives them an opportunity to win the Super Bowl for the first time.

The offensive line is key as the Patriots must keep Ryan as little pressured as possible boasting a 131.1 passer rating without pressure.

One of the most important thing for the Falcons if they want to escape Houston with a victory is to send pressure at Brady. People were surprised how quickly and effectively this young Falcons defense became after Aaron Rodgers two weeks ago and even Russel Wilson the week prior.

While the Patriots have the edge in experience, the Falcons have the underdog firepower.

The game will be televised on Feb. 5 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX.