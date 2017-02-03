Yetis to get sweaty in Ogden this week

Local yetis will kick off the second annual Wasatch Yeti Bash on Feb. 3 and the Sweaty Yeti Bike race the following day. The event will be held at the Ogden City Amphitheater from 4–8 p.m.

The event will include live entertainment, an art market, community bike ride, bike demos and yeti yoga.

The only qualification for becoming a yeti is to get in costume. Everyone attending the event is encouraged to dress up as yetis or other mythical creatures.

The event is free and will start with a Winter Arts Market. The market will feature artists and other vendors with interactive family-friendly booths and exhibits. During the market, DJ Battleship will be both performing and acting as the MC (Master of Ceremonies).

At 5 p.m., the yetis and attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the community bike ride by the GOAL Foundation. There will also be fat-bike demos, so attendees can experience a new type of bike riding.

The yetis will then be hosting a winter yoga session with the help from AndShesDopeToo, a world-wide women’s collective.

On Feb. 4, the yetis will host the Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race and Festival. The event will take place from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Resort in Eden. In addition to the yetis, both fat-bike racers and spectators are welcome to attend.

During the race the spectators will have the chance to win a Fat Bike from Rockstar.

The festival activities on Saturday will include free fat-bike demos, snow sport expo, sledding hill, beer, food trucks and kids’ zone.

For information about the 2nd annual Wasatch Yeti Bash or the Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race, head over to www.yetibash.com. If you are a racer, you can register at www.SweatyYetiFatBike.com.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, Feb. 3: Wasatch Yeti Bash: Ogden City Amphitheater

4–8 p.m. | Wasatch Yeti Bash presented by America First Credit Union

4–8 p.m. | Winter Arts Market by Nurture the Creative Mind and Winter Sports Expo

4–8 p.m. |Sweaty Yeti Packet Pickup and Registration

5–5:30 p.m. | Community Fat Bike Ride by the GOAL Foundation, FREE bike demos available

5:30–6 p.m. | Yeti Yoga by AndShesDopeToo

6–9 p.m. | First Friday Art Stroll

*Other activities at the Yeti Bash include Yeti Pub Crawl, DJ, live entertainment, s’mores, interactive activities and more.

Saturday, Feb. 4: Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race, Wolf Creek Resort, Eden, Utah

10–2 p.m. | Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race Presented by Borealis

10–2 p.m. | Sports Expo, sledding, live music, food trucks, family activities