Ogden Climbing Festival returns to WSU

Weber State University will host the 10th annual Ogden Climbing Festival, presented by Black Diamond (OCFX), on April 7–8. The event will feature equipment demonstrations, free climbing, a service project and keynote speeches.

“It’s an awesome event that gives back to the Northern Utah Climbing community,” said Bryan Platter, an employee at The Front Climbing Club.

The event will open on April 7 with equipment demonstrations from 6–9 p.m. These demonstrations will give attendees the opportunity to try out new equipment as they climb for free at The Front.

There will be a service project on April 8 at 8 a.m. to improve trail access and prevent erosion that is occurring in Ogden Boulder Field and Schoolroom Climbing area. Lunch will be provided by Lucky Slice after the cleanup.

Following the service project, there will be educational climbing clinics at the Lower Ogden Boulder Field. These will be held from 1–5 p.m. Clinics are available for all climbing levels, from beginner to expert.

Cassidy Eames, an avid climber and student at Weber State, is excited for the event.

“I love the Ogden Climbing Festival because it brings together a bunch of climbers for a big spring time get together and party. And that’s one of my favorite parts of climbing — the sense of community and just the entire energy of it,” said Eames.

Eames also said that she thinks it will be awesome to hear from the keynote speakers, and she is especially excited to hear from adventurist Alex Honnold.

There will be two keynote speeches on April 8 in the Union Station from 7–9 p.m. The show will feature professional rock climbers Alex Honnold and Cedar Wright. Tickets include dinner from Union Grill and are $15 for general admission or $25 for VIP seating if purchased in advance. They will be $20 at the door.

Tickets and pre-registration instructions are available online at www.weber.edu/ogdenclimbingfestival.