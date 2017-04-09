Sexual assault survivors and allies hold fast and ‘Take Back the Night’

The battle against sexual assault on campus continues on April 14 as the Women’s Center at Weber State University hosts “Take Back the Night,” its second annual march against sexual assault.

The march will be held at Ogden Amphitheater at 7 p.m. and is free to all.

Before the march, attendees are invited to a sign-making party on April 11 in the Shepherd Union Atrium. There, they can make their own signs or choose a pre-made sign. The party will run from noon–5 p.m.

Supporters can also make T-shirts to raise awareness for violence against women and to support the march. The Clothesline Project, an exhibit about the effects of sexual violence, will feature these T-shirts hanging from a clothesline in the Union Atrium from April 10–13.

Not only will representative Angela Romero be a keynote speaker at the event, but she will also be recognized for her legislative work, which included a bill that would test all unprocessed rape kits in Utah, according to the Women’s Center news page.

Participants will march around two city blocks and then return to Ogden Amphitheater to hold a vigil for victims and survivors of sexual and relationship violence at 8 p.m. The evening will be opened to survivors as a safe place to open up and share their experiences and for participants to offer support to victims in any way.

“Whether you are a victim or survivor of sexual and relationship violence or a community supporter, ‘Take Back the Night’ is a solidarity event where we get the

opportunity to build community, use our collective voice to take a stand against violence and demand that our rights, our safety and well-being are protected and supported,” Stephanie McClure, director of the Women’s Center, said.

The Women’s Center advocates for social justice and educates students about what they can do to prevent sexual assault and cultivate healthy relationships. According to their news page about the upcoming event, the Women’s Center was honored by the Ogden’s City Council for their efforts.