Sexual assault survivors and allies hold fast and ‘Take Back the Night’

by Jeweliette Cordero
11143099765_55f5982c89_o.jpg
Women march in Montreal for a Take Back the Night protest for women’s rights. WSU Women’s Center is holding its second Take Back the Night event on April 14. (Source: Howl Arts Collective / flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/howlcollective/11143099765)

The battle against sexual assault on campus continues on April 14 as the Women’s Center at Weber State University hosts “Take Back the Night,” its second annual march against sexual assault.

The march will be held at Ogden Amphitheater at 7 p.m. and is free to all.

Before the march, attendees are invited to a sign-making party on April 11 in the Shepherd Union Atrium. There, they can make their own signs or choose a pre-made sign. The party will run from noon–5 p.m.

Supporters can also make T-shirts to raise awareness for violence against women and to support the march. The Clothesline Project, an exhibit about the effects of sexual violence, will feature these T-shirts hanging from a clothesline in the Union Atrium from April 10–13.

10-3 Clothesline Project (Emily Crooks).jpg
Painted T-shirts addressing violence against women hang along a clothesline above the Union atrium in Fall 2016. The shirts were made for The Clothesline Project, hosted by Weber State University’s Women’s Center. (Emily Crooks / The Signpost)

Not only will representative Angela Romero be a keynote speaker at the event, but she will also be recognized for her legislative work, which included a bill that would test all unprocessed rape kits in Utah, according to the Women’s Center news page.

Participants will march around two city blocks and then return to Ogden Amphitheater to hold a vigil for victims and survivors of sexual and relationship violence at 8 p.m. The evening will be opened to survivors as a safe place to open up and share their experiences and for participants to offer support to victims in any way.

“Whether you are a victim or survivor of sexual and relationship violence or a community supporter, ‘Take Back the Night’ is a solidarity event where we get the
opportunity to build community, use our collective voice to take a stand against violence and demand that our rights, our safety and well-being are protected and supported,” Stephanie McClure, director of the Women’s Center, said.

The Women’s Center advocates for social justice and educates students about what they can do to prevent sexual assault and cultivate healthy relationships. According to their news page about the upcoming event, the Women’s Center was honored by the Ogden’s City Council for their efforts.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Roster shakeup leaves ’Cats looking forward

Basketball

Looking to rebound from a disappointing year, the Weber State University women’s basketball team is preparing for changes. Following last year’s season — the winningest season in WSU history — […]

by Harrison Epstein

WSU has a new test to place students into developmental math

Mywebermedia Slider

Math — a career choice for some or an average hurdle among classes for others — is a necessary step for college students. Either way, from general education requirements to […]

by Leah Higginbotham

Holocaust expert calls bystanders to action

Arts & Entertainment

During the annual Holocaust Commemoration, which took place April 3–7, Weber State University honored victims whose human rights have been grossly violated. The event focused on educating students and the […]

by Samantha Bunderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *