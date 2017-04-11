Bears edge out Wildcats in weekend series

The Weber State University softball team won only one of their three games over the weekend to the University of Northern Colorado.

The Wildcats faced the Bears in Greeley, Colorado in a doubleheader on April 7, with game three following on April 8.

Both teams fought for the win in the series opener, and as the seventh inning ended, both teams were tied at three, forcing extra innings. Northern Colorado edged out Weber State to win game one by a score of 4–3.

The Wildcats would not stay down, making quick work of the Bears, beating them 8–0 on their own field in just five innings. The split left both teams with one win apiece as they headed into game three.

Northern Colorado took advantage of an early misstep by the Wildcats and drove three players across home plate off of a home run, taking a 3–0 lead in the first inning.

However, the Wildcats would not go down without a fight. Wildcat senior first baseman Sara Hingsberger struck back with a home run of her own, giving the Wildcats a pair of runs in response.

The Bears kept the pressure on and drove in three more runs throughout the rest of the game. They ultimately won the series finale by a score of 6–2.

The Wildcats dropped to 5–3 in Big Sky play following the 1–2 series. This puts them in second place in the Big Sky conference standings, trailing University of Montana by just one game.

Weber State will be back at home for three of their last four conference series. The Wildcats began conference play with two of their first three series in opposing teams’ territories.

The Wildcats currently sit at a total record of 21–13–1, having played 32 of those 35 total games away from home and away from their cheering fans. The team’s record was 16–10–1 before entering conference play.

Just twelve conference games remain for Weber State before the Big Sky Conference Tournament. The Wildcats are both regular season and Big Sky Tournament defending champions.

WSU is unbeaten in its only home series of the season, but they’ll be looking to extend that home field winning streak starting on April 14 as they host the Portland State University Vikings.

The three game series is set to begin at 2:00 p.m., with the second game of the doubleheader slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. and the series finale on April 15.