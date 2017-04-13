KWCR’s Band-off to make some noise

Musical instruments, not guns or swords, will be the weapons used in the battle taking place April 15.

Like the Standard Examiner’s “Battle of the Bands,” the KWCR Band-off hosts six bands from the area to compete in an auditioned concert.

“Live performances are the best way to enjoy music,” said KWCR General Manager Spencer Hart. “There is something about concerts that headphones just can’t compete with.”

The competition between the bands will be fierce, as the winner will receive a cash prize. The winner will be decided by the directors of KWCR.

The competing bands include Giants in the Oak Tree, Kirby Dorsey, Mother Lights, Shade & The Music Clan, The Wednesday People and Ezra.

“The bands are great,” Hart said. “We have three rock bands, a folk singer, electronic music and even a rapper.”

These musicians share common turf. “All the artists are local and perform around Ogden on a regular basis,” Hart said. “Some of the bands will be releasing albums and EPs in the next year, so there is a possibility of hearing new music.”

The performance will be April 15 at 7 p.m. in the Allred Theatre in the Browning Center. Tickets are $5 for the public and $3 for WSU students.