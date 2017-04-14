Award-Winning Theater Company, Reymala coming to Weber State

Weber State University’s Department of Foreign Language presents the award-winning theater company, Reymala, who will perform their play “La Reunión De Los Zanni.”

Reymala has performed “Clowneando” and “Commedia dell’arte” at Weber State in the past. Reymala’s objective is to “transmit to the public the essence of the theater and enrich it with various theatrical genres.”

They will now be performing “La Reunión De Los Zanni.” This play is about a cloth merchant who must figure out a way to pay for his daughter’s fast-approaching wedding.

“La Reunión De Los Zanni” will start at 7 p.m. on April 7 at the Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts. This event is $10 per person.

diegobatistarey@weber.edu.