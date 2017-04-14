Seniors, This One is for You

Class of 2017, we’re almost there! The celebration is right around the corner. Four (or more) years of late nights, sweat, tears and possibly blood are about to pay off!

I know I’m not alone when I say this was the most challenging process of my adult life. Getting to this point took strength, ramen and a few hundred pep talks to keep pushing forward.

The journey wasn’t all bad, though. Lots of great memories, connections and friends have been made through the course of this experience.

Honestly, it is pretty damn amazing seeing hard work pay off. It’s basically watching the fruit of your labor over the course of your college career come to life.

I believe college has served its purpose, both in and out of the classroom. We are, besides kick-ass students, professional nappers. I swear I’ve learned the art of power naps and operating on very few hours of sleep. It comes with the territory.

As we close this chapter of our lives, let’s make sure to remember those who helped out along the way. The professors, advisors, family and friends who pushed us to this point. Yes, we took the tests, completed the group projects, and wrote the 10 page papers. But without their support, I can say I probably would not be where I am now.

The experience has been wild (no pun intended), but we can proudly say WE EARNED THIS. As we near completion of our degrees, it is time to move on to the next step: the real world.

This is where most will start to freak out, but we will end up where we are meant to be. Just never stop working for what you want. Whether it’s six months or 5 years down the line, we will take with us the lessons we have learned at WSU.

For me, it was a scary thought to enter the real world, though I know I’m ready, and I hope you are too.

My baby sister asked me what it’s like watching your dreams become a reality? I told her I’ll find out on graduation day.

In the future when I’m asked where I attended college, I get to proudly say I’m a Wildcat. Being a Wildcat means you can make your dreams happen, and now is the time to make those dreams become reality.

When I look back on college life, I’ll always remember we are Weber. Just Weber.

Congratulations to us all.

We did it.