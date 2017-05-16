Weber falls short in Big Sky Championship

The Weber State University softball team fell to the University of Montana in the 2017 Big Sky Championship game on May 13.

The Wildcats won the Big Sky regular season championship, giving them the opportunity to host the postseason tournament on their home field.

Weber State won the first game of the tournament against Southern Utah University by a score of 1–0 on May 11. Wildcat junior Kirtlyn Bohling pitched a complete game shutout to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

The only run came in the form of freshman outfielder Takesha Saltern scoring on an error in the third inning.

WSU then lost to Montana on May 12, losing in a controversial 10 inning game that left the Wildcats watching the Grizzlies celebration.

Following the May 12 loss to Montana on day two of the tournament, the Wildcats played against Idaho State on May 13 in the one-loss bracket finale. Weber State edged Idaho State out by a score of 8–6.

The win over Idaho State allowed the Wildcats another chance at the title, but they were unable to hold off the Grizzlies for a second time. With the win, Montana claimed their first ever Big Sky Conference softball championship.

The Wildcats will host a four team regional tournament as a part of the National Invitational Softball Championship. The tournament will begin on May 17 with the Wildcats matchup against Boise State University. The other members of the region are the University of San Diego and Utah State University.