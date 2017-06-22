Twilight with a twist

The crowd at last week’s concert for Louis the Child and TroyBoi was vastly different from that of the OK Go concert. I didn’t see any babies, but there were a lot of young hipsters with varying amounts of clothing. The difference was definitely the music.

If you like going to concerts to watch bands skillfully jam out and singers belt their tunes, then last week’s concert may not have been for you. But if you like going to party and dance, then you would have loved it.

All of the performers were electronic music artists who produce and remix music ranging from rap to R&B to pop. It was fun to hear familiar songs with a new style.

SAINT WKND was added to the set-list just a few weeks before and, according to my little sisters, “is a super-hot German dude.” (Just in case you were wondering.) His remixes are akin to the likes of Disclosure or Flume.

Up next was Troy Henry, A.K.A TroyBoi, from South East London. He is commonly associated with trap music, though his music has ranged from electro-house to dance-pop.

In the words of one of my very interesting friends I ran into at the concert, “I don’t always listen to trap music, but when I do, I prefer TroyBoi.” (That may not be an exact quote, but it was something along those lines.) His music has a cool, darker tone to it.

Louis the Child was the headliner for the show. The electro-pop duo consists of Chicago-area born Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennet, who actually went to high school together and made their own music until they met at a Madeon concert and three years later decided to join forces. They eventually opened for Madeon in 2015 and toured with the Chainsmokers, whose musical feel was similar to their own.

Most of their tunes feature a female vocalist and, unlike the electro music you may be thinking of, has a down-to-earth, Chet Faker vibe instead of a heavy/hyper Skrillex-type progression, which I found pretty enjoyable.

Plus, there were no alarming “We’re all gonna die!” movie lines anywhere in any of the artist’s songs. So, if you are thinking, “But I don’t like electronic music,” check any of these guys out wherever you get your music; you might be pleasantly surprised.

Next week’s concert is a big one: The Shins with Pure Bathing Culture. Tickets are $10 for this concert and are selling out quick, so act fast.

The concert should have, yet again, a totally different feel to it, which is one of the awesome things about this concert series. The Shins have multiple GRAMMY nominations with their alternative, quirky, acoustic style.

New Slang was one of the very first songs I learned to sing and play, so they have a special place in my musical heart. If you’ve never heard of them, go watch the music video to Simple Song, like now.