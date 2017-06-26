A week in preview: June 27

Calligraphy Conference

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “calligraphy” as: the art of producing artistic, stylized or elegant handwriting or lettering.

From June 24–July 1, Weber State hosts the free Letter Works 2017 calligraphy conference in the Shepard Union Building.

Each day holds something new from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., like classes, auctions, professional presentations, vendors, etc.

To register or for additional information, go to www.letterworks.org/free-to-the-public

Tunes @ Noon

The Twilight Concert Series is coming to an end, but fortunately for penny-pinching music lovers, this does not signal the end of free summer concerts.

As part of a free and public summer concert series, local singer and musician Cait Thompson will perform June 28 on the corner of 26th Street and Washington Boulevard (southeast lawn of the Ogden Municipal Center) from noon–1:30 p.m.

So come and jam out with all your friends and family to some great music, surrounded by some amazing people.

For additional information, go to www.ogdencity.com/861/Tunes-at-Noon

Kids Summer Art Camp

If your hair is thinning because your wonderfully artistic and creative child has drawn on the wall for the five-hundredth time, you might be in a desperate search for some other expressive environments for children.

On June 26–June 30 located in the historic home of David & Bertha Eccles in Ogden’s historic Jefferson District, on 2580 Jefferson Avenue. Classes go from 9:30 a.m.–noon. The tuition per child is $55, which includes art supplies.

June 21 will feature a movie screening. More details about the event can be found online at weber.edu/wsutoday.

To pre-register or for additional information, please contact an ECAC staff member at 801-392-6935 or go to www.ogden4arts.org

Farmers Market Ogden

Every Saturday until Sept. 16, the Ogden Downtown Alliance will be hosting the Annual Ogden Farmers Market on Historic 25th Street.

Beginning at 9 a.m., community members can browse craft tables, listen to music by local artists and musicians and grab some tasty treats while strolling through fresh local produce booths and other food vending sources.

According to the website, a headlining “Music at the Market” performance will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the main stage, located near Lincoln Ave.

The event is family-friend and free to all guests; however, it is recommended that visitors bring spending cash for purchasing art, crafts, food and beverages.

For more information, visit farmersmarketogden.com.