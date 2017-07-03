Ogden area summer events: July 4

4th of July Concert

Want to watch a concert on Independence Day? The Ogden Amphitheater just might be what you’re looking for.

On July 4, The Long Run, Troubadour 77 and The Wednesday People will play a free concert in the Ogden Amphitheater, which is located on 343 25th Street. Doors open at 5 p.m., and there is music until 10 p.m.

This is a free concert for all ages. Bring a blanket and a picnic, or grab some food and beverages from the Backstage Bistro.

Tunes @ Noon

As part of a free and public summer concert series, local singer and musician Austin Archer will perform July 5 on the corner of 26th and Washington Boulevard (southeast lawn of the Ogden Municipal Center) from noon–1:30 p.m.

So come and jam out with all your friends and family to some great music, surrounded by some amazing people!

For additional information, go to www.ogdencity.com/861/Tunes-at-Noon.

Ogden’s First Friday Art Stroll

On July 7 from 6–9 p.m. in downtown Ogden, the First Friday Art Stroll has once again come around. Occurring on the first Friday of each month, it’s a year-round showcase featuring artist receptions, exhibit openings and live music of all genres in venues and on the streets.

For additional information, go to www.ut-ogden.civicplus.com/770/First-Friday-Art-Stroll or contact a representative at: 801-629-8718.

Ogden River and Parkway Trail Cleanup

On July 8 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., volunteers will be picking up litter, pulling up weeds and trimming bushes and trees. Volunteers will be meeting at 1907 Wall Ave., Ogden.

Free tubing passes for all who participate will also be given out, courtesy of Take it Easy Tubing. Those passes are good for any day in the season of 2017 and also include life jacket rental, tube rental and transportation.

For additional information, email Stacy at staceyo@ogdencity.com or contact a representative at 801-629-8214