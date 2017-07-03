Sun sets on Twilight Concert series

Ogden Twilight has concluded for this year. Every week was filled with magnificent music, awesome atmosphere and cheerful company.

I got lucky enough to bum a VIP ticket off a friend this concert – best seats for last! And I have to say, I will definitely be getting more VIP tickets next year. Is it worth the extra cost? Definitely. You don’t need to arrive insanely early to get a good seat, you get to sit on an actual seat and it’s a lot easier to see.

Because I’ve attended every concert, people keep asking me which one was my favorite. Now that the series has ended and I can retrospectively consider each one, I have to say it completely depends.

I think there was something different for everybody at every concert, so it’s hard to say which was the best. I honestly liked the very first concert with Wild Belle because it was the least packed, most relaxed, and the performers had some serious talent, so I just sat back and enjoyed the show.

But last Thursday’s concert with Miike Snow and Klangstof was great for other reasons: both bands had some serious energy, they sounded nice live and the crowd was lively.

Klangstof came here all the way from Amsterdam, which might explain why I’ve never seen or heard anything like them. I listened to their music beforehand, and it’s very calming and rhythmic.

However, watching them jam out live was a little bit of a different story. I’d say I probably prefer seeing them live than listening to their recorded music.

Miike Snow was a great finale for the series. The crowd got pretty rowdy. At some point a kid was climbing up the light fixture, a lady hoisted herself on stage and there were multiple crowd surfing attempts.

One of the best parts was when lead singer Andrew Wyatt sang to a little girl in the front row that knew literally every word to every song. (Ogden Twilight, where dreams come true).

I just want to express, yet again, how lucky we are to have this concert series in our hometown. It’s a rare thing to have a series of talented artists come to such a beautiful venue that’s big, but not too big, for only a few bucks every week for a whole month. It’s a special thing.

Thank you to all the people that put this series together for us Ogdenites. I will certainly be back next year, and the year after that.

And don’t worry music lovers of Ogden, there are plenty more shows around town to come. You can check online for our summer event updates to find live music almost every night.