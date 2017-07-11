Former Wildcat McKay Cannon becomes a Cougar

by Cydnee Green

After spending two seasons with the Weber State men’s basketball team, the news spread on social media yesterday that the Brigham Young University men’s basketball team will be adding McKay Cannon to their 2017–18 roster.

Screen Shot 2017-07-11 at 11.58.15 AM.png

Rumors spread of Cannon’s departure back in April after the conclusion of the College Insider Postseason Tournament, and the addition of several new Wildcats for the upcoming year.

Graduating from Shelley High School in Shelley, Idaho in 2013, Cannon sits as the all-time leading scorer in Shelley High School history with 1,410 points in his career.

Cannon committed to Weber State before serving an LDS mission in Chile from 2013–2015.

The 6-foot guard played in 67 games for the Weber State, starting in 40 of them.

As a freshman in 2015–16, he played in all 35 games and helped lead the Wildcats to the Big Sky Conference regular season title, the Big Sky Conference Tournament title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in St. Louis, Missouri.

12419314_10153324990726875_3782157932875476600_o.jpg
Freshman McKay Cannon drives the ball down the court and passes to an open Wildcat during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Ariana Berkemeier / The Signpost)

Last season, Cannon played in 32 games, starting only seven of them. He averaged 2.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the season.

Due to the NCAA transfer rules, Cannon will sit out the 2017–18 season and still have two years of eligibility remaining.

Weber State will take on BYU on Dec. 9, in Salt Lake City as a part of the Beehive Classic.

