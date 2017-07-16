Trail to the Rodeo House

YEEHAW! Ogden’s own historic 25th Street and Washington Boulevard presents, once again, “The Trail to Pioneer Days” herd of artistic horses.

Every summer for the past few years, 25th Street and Washington Boulevard has placed brightly colored fiberglass horses, leading from Union Station, all the way to the rodeo stadium on 17th Street.

Over 60 of these life-size horses line the streets, depicting various scenes, landscapes and historical persons and events.

The horses were originally made in honor of the 75th anniversary of Ogden Pioneer Days. Many local artists such as Jessica Buckner, Holly Morphet, Lauren Tholen and Sherry Ferrin painted the horses.

Originally, the project was small, but after such an abundance of positive feedback from the public, the Ogden Pioneer Days rodeo decided to bring the horses back for the following years to come, adding more pieces each time.