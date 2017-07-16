Trail to the Rodeo House

by Jake Lueckler

YEEHAW! Ogden’s own historic 25th Street and Washington Boulevard presents, once again, “The Trail to Pioneer Days” herd of artistic horses.

6-27 Ogden Horses (Brooke Lilley)-8258.JPG
"Summer Daze" created by Lauren Tholen. (Brooke Lilley / The Signpost)

Every summer for the past few years, 25th Street and Washington Boulevard has placed brightly colored fiberglass horses, leading from Union Station, all the way to the rodeo stadium on 17th Street.

Over 60 of these life-size horses line the streets, depicting various scenes, landscapes and historical persons and events.

6-27 Ogden Horses (Brooke Lilley)-8211.JPG
"Jasper" by H. Henry and son and sponsored by R & O Consttuction (Brooke Lilley / The Signpost)

The horses were originally made in honor of the 75th anniversary of Ogden Pioneer Days. Many local artists such as Jessica Buckner, Holly Morphet, Lauren Tholen and Sherry Ferrin painted the horses.

6-27 Ogden Horses (Brooke Lilley)-8239.JPG
"Windows" created by Jonathan Trimble and sponsored by the Eccles Community Art Center. (Brooke Lilley / The Signpost)

Originally, the project was small, but after such an abundance of positive feedback from the public, the Ogden Pioneer Days rodeo decided to bring the horses back for the following years to come, adding more pieces each time.

6-27 Ogden Horses (Brooke Lilley)-8279.JPG
"Summer Daze" created by Lauren Tholen. (Brooke Lilley / The Signpost)
6-27 Ogden Horses (Brooke Lilley)-8230.JPG
"Northern Lights" created by Lori Burlison and sponsored by Kier Companies. (Brooke Lilley / The Signpost)
6-27 Ogden Horses (Brooke Lilley)-8220.JPG
"War Horse P51 Mustang" created by Jasey Colunga and sponsored by Roy City. (Brooke Lilley / The Signpost)
Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Doctor Who makes history casting a female in lead role

Arts & Entertainment

The BBC announced on July 16 that the next actor to play The Doctor on the network’s show “Doctor Who” will be female actress Jodie Whittaker. This new casting is […]

by Chris Nichols

Pioneer Days welcomes ‘Traces of the West’

Arts & Entertainment

Ogden Pioneer Days and the Eccles Community Art Center’s main gallery will exhibit works from Western-themed artists during the “Traces of the West” showcase. “Traces of the West” comprises recent […]

by Tyler Hall

Not so thank you, Utah

Arts & Entertainment

Over the last few weeks, the Utah Jazz have made more changes to their roster than most fans are used to seeing in the NBA off-season. While some changes have […]

by Cydnee Green

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *