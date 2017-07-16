WSU runs away with a pair of titles at Big Sky finals

The Weber State University men’s and women’s track and field teams hopped, tossed and ran their way into two individual titles and 15 All-Conference honors at the Big Sky Conference Indoor Championships this past weekend.

WSU seniors Tawnie Moore and Ellie Child both won individual championships in their respective races.

For the second straight year, Moore won the 60-meter hurdles, this time setting a school record with a time of 8.32 seconds. Not only is that time a school record, it’s also the second fastest time in Big Sky Conference history.

Child ran away with her title in the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:56.66. She didn’t stop there, though. She also placed third in the 3,000 meters, earning herself All-Conference honors.

The WSU men’s and women’s track and field teams combined to win a total of 15 All-Conference honors in addition to the two individual championships from Moore and Child.

The women placed fifth overall as a team; the men took home sixth overall.

Weber State University Director of Track and Field Dan Walker was delighted with the way his team’s competed throughout the weekend.

“I was pleased with so many things,” Walker told Weber State Athletics after the meet. “Tawnie’s hurdles were fabulous, and Ellie had a convincing win in the 5,000, and came back to get a third in the 3,000. Natasha Powell had an excellent weekend in the throws.”

Powell, also WSU senior, earned All-Conference honors in both the shot put and weight throw, earning second and third, consecutively.

The women weren’t the only ones shining this weekend.

Not to be outdone, the men’s team also earned their fair share of All-Conference honors. The 4×400 relay team finished second with a time of 3:15.18, while the Wildcat distance medley relay team placed third, posting a time of 10:06.77. Both teams earned All-Conference honors with their respective times.

Weber State senior Jason Kearns earned himself a spot on the leader board with a time of 14:42.79 in the 5,000 meters. That time gave him third place in the race and earned him All-Conference honors as well.

Senior Justin Herbert threw for a personal best in the 35-pound weight throw with a distance of 62-feet, four inches. That’s the third best throw in school history, and it carried him all the way to All-Conference honors.

Indoor season may be over, but the teams are far from being finished. The Outdoor Track and Field season fires off on March 17 at the Sacramento State Invitational.