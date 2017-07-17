A brand new look for Shepherd Union’s tired facades

The Shepherd Union is currently undergoing a roughly $1.6 million facelift scheduled to be completed by August 21, the week before fall semester begins.

Jessica Alford, Sodexo General Manager, said, “This renovation is a result of months of listening to students, faculty and staff members and considering their needs.”

The remodel is the first major changes to Shepherd Union since 2007, and features a new C-store, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Tres Habaneros, a hydroponic garden wall, and an expanded AFC Sushi store and menu.

Einstein’s will replace Starbucks and Jamba Juice in the Atrium and will serve bagels, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, smoothies, coffee drinks and bakery items.

The dining room between Einstein’s and the patio will be outfitted with brand new furniture, including booth seating, bar seating and tables. The dining area will feature a grey tile floor, new counters, tile and millwork.

Lotza will undergo alterations to become Stone Pizza Co., using homemade dough topped with made-from-scratch pizza sauce and fresh toppings, and a large salad bar called Garden Artist, where you can build a base salad from a large selection of greens, veggies, beans, dressings and then add premium toppings and proteins.

They are also building several hydroponic garden towers that will have a home in the back of the dining room from which the lettuces, herbs and fresh vegetables grown in the towers will be utilized for the salad bar.

The current C-Store will transform into Tres Habaneros, featuring Mexican cuisine similar to eateries like Moe’s Southwest Grill and Chipotle Mexican Grill, serving tacos, burritos, nachos, empanadas and three kinds of beans, all with homemade salsas and pico de gallo.

The SubConnection will be replaced by AFC Sushi. The larger space will allow the proprietors to offer more menu items. You will still be able to pick up your favorite sushi from Union Sushi as well as from QuickZone AFC Sushi, which will feature fresh, hand-rolled sushi, made daily by trained sushi chefs.

In addition to the sushi, AFC Sushi also offers a wide range of hot rice bowls and Asian appetizers.

The Lair, located next to Wildcat Lanes, will be changing into an expanded C-Store. In addition to basic sundries and other items that students often need, this C-Store will include more Simply to Go selections.

Simply to Go is a meal solutions program targeted at customers who need a food fix in a hurry, and consists of grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, desserts, microwaveable meals and snack items.

Also new for the fall is Tapingo, a mobile ordering application, enabling customers to place orders and pay with multiple options at the agreed upon locations without having to wait in line.

Other features of the remodel include a face lift for Waldo’s Cheesie Grill, and a switch to daytime hours for Waldo’s Corner Pocket, along with a refreshed menu featuring Fizz sodas, popcorn and candies made locally, including a special glazed popcorn made especially for Weber State.

The Wildcat Room menu’s will be revamped and there will be a new form of presentation and service. Sodexo will also be starting food truck service, starting with Cupbop, featuring Korean BBQ.

Once school starts, Cupbop will do traffic studies to determine where and when they will be on campus and Sodexo will be developing other food truck contractors to roll out in future semesters.

Also in the planning stages is the opening of a licensed Starbucks “Global Café” in Tracy Hall by spring semester, which could possibly accept Starbucks gift cards.

This café would be located in the first floor atrium of Tracy Hall. This will be a fully-licensed Starbucks store offering the same menu you see at Starbucks locations in Smiths grocery stores.