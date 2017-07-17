Food Truck League unites to save hungry Utahans from the mundane

Food trucks lined up at the Gateway Mall in Salt Lake City on July 6 as part of an event held by the Food Truck League.

The Food Truck League brings together over 100 food trucks operating all over Utah, helping them to reach businesses and customers looking for meals on the go.

“I work down here,” said customer Seth Greer. “(I) found the food trucks for the first time and absolutely love the food!”

Yoshi’s, a restaurant based out of Murray that has been operating for more than a decade, is a recent addition to the Food Truck League.

“We want to get our good food out there because it’s our groove and passion,” RaNea Johansen, owner of Yoshi’s, said.

Having been a brick and mortar restaurant for five years, Cubby’s’ decision to purchase a food truck has increased sales dramatically.

“Our sales were decreasing,” said Cubby’s manager Tori Cameron. “When we bought our food truck and went on the road, we became very successful.”

Bruges creates waffles and frites and works directly with Smith’s during the winter, selling food in select parking lots throughout the week.

“It’s fun to go out to different areas that our stand-alone store can’t do and share the owner’s grandmother’s recipe,” said employee Johnny Lozano.

The Food Truck League operates year round and has an app available to keep up with their locations and events.