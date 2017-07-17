Food Truck League unites to save hungry Utahans from the mundane

by Sara Parker

Food trucks lined up at the Gateway Mall in Salt Lake City on July 6 as part of an event held by the Food Truck League.

The Food Truck League brings together over 100 food trucks operating all over Utah, helping them to reach businesses and customers looking for meals on the go.

7-6 Food Truck League The Gateway-1800.JPG
Food trucks "Bruges", "Cubby's" and "Yoshis" at The Gateway mall in SLC on June 6 (Sara Parker / The Signpost)

“I work down here,” said customer Seth Greer. “(I) found the food trucks for the first time and absolutely love the food!”

Yoshi’s, a restaurant based out of Murray that has been operating for more than a decade, is a recent addition to the Food Truck League.

“We want to get our good food out there because it’s our groove and passion,” RaNea Johansen, owner of Yoshi’s, said.

7-6 Food Truck League The Gateway-1780.JPG
Customers getting lunch at the food trucks at The Gateway Mall in SLC on June 6 (Sara Parker / The Signpost)

Having been a brick and mortar restaurant for five years, Cubby’s’ decision to purchase a food truck has increased sales dramatically.

“Our sales were decreasing,” said Cubby’s manager Tori Cameron. “When we bought our food truck and went on the road, we became very successful.”

7-6 Food Truck League The Gateway-1786.JPG
Food truck "Cubby's" at The Gateway mall in SLC on June 6 (Sara Parker / The Signpost)

Bruges creates waffles and frites and works directly with Smith’s during the winter, selling food in select parking lots throughout the week.

“It’s fun to go out to different areas that our stand-alone store can’t do and share the owner’s grandmother’s recipe,” said employee Johnny Lozano.

7-6 Food Truck League The Gateway-1787.JPG
Food truck "Bruges" at The Gateway mall in SLC on June 6 (Sara Parker / The Signpost)

The Food Truck League operates year round and has an app available to keep up with their locations and events.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Ogden summer events: Week of July 18

Arts & Entertainment

July 19: Tales on Tails As part of their “Wild Wednesdays,” the Ogden Nature Center is holding an event from 3:45–4:30 p.m. that will explore how animals use their tails. […]

by Samantha Bunderson

It’s a hard corps life

Arts & Entertainment

Weber State hosted the “Corps Encore” for the eleventh time this July 12. The “Corps Encore” is a performance and competition between eight distinguished Drum and Bugle Corps. This event […]

by Jake Lueckler

A brand new look for Shepherd Union’s tired facades

Arts & Entertainment

The Shepherd Union is currently undergoing a roughly $1.6 million facelift scheduled to be completed by August 21, the week before fall semester begins. Jessica Alford, Sodexo General Manager, said, […]

by Tyler Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *