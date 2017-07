The Lindquist Pops Fireworks, sponsored by the Lindquist family of Ogden, returned to Weber State University for its 39th year on July 16.

The New American Philharmonic performed a free, 60-minute concert at 9 p.m. at WSU’s Ada Lindquist Plaza, which included Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” accompanied by cannon fire.

At approximately 10 p.m., attendees witnessed one of the largest fireworks displays in Utah set to a symphonic score.