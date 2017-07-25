A taste of local flavor

by Samantha Bunderson
A sign for Utah's Own, an organization dedicated to educating Utahns about locally-sourced food options, hangs in front of the booth of Grammy's Fruits-N-Produce. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

The Farmers Market presents an opportunity to put farm fresh food on the table, without an actual garden. Until Oct. 10, the Ogden Farmers Market will take place every Saturday in an effort to promote local eating. Their tagline? Eat fresh in the city.

Workers at The Pumpkin Patch Urban Farm booth smile during a brief break in customers. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

Stalls are set up along Washington Boulevard and 24th Street, displaying a vibrant array of colors. Rows of berries, carrots, pottery, lace and jewelry fill the streets as the aroma of the produce permeates the air.

Booths lining Historic 25th street at Ogden's July 22 farmer's market. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

Farmers and gardeners sell fruits and vegetables of the season, meaning shoppers will be able to find ripe peaches, red tomatoes and ready-to-eat raspberries. For health enthusiasts, organic and natural products can be found, as well as homemade cosmetics and body care products.

Willard-based Grammy's Fruit-N-Produce sells peaches, corn and other local produce at the July 22 farmer's market. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)
Customers line up at the booth of Brigham City Peaches at Ogden's July 22 farmer's market. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

In addition to hosting vendors that provide local produce, the Farmers Market doubles as an art market, with neighborhood artisans selling their crafts. From watercolor to handmade lace and pottery, functional and aesthetic art can be purchased.

Musicians are also encouraged to participate in the weekly event as part of Music at the Market. From banjo players to guitarists and vocalists, the market showcases hidden talent in the Ogden area.

Fresh, local produce surrounds the booth of Bear River-based Jerry and Nini's Greenhouse. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)
Booths selling a great variety of things, including wooden swords, line the street for Ogden's farmer's market. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)
Jaqui Hernandez, modern dance and aerial instructor at West Haven's Hana Studio, giving a demonstration at Ogden's July 22 farmer's market. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

Local musician Stephanie Toney provides live entertainment as part of Ogdens July 22 farmer's market. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)
Attendees of the July 22 farmer's market riding in the Jupiter Train, which takes them around downtown Ogden and runs most Saturdays during the summer. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

