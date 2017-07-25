A taste of local flavor

The Farmers Market presents an opportunity to put farm fresh food on the table, without an actual garden. Until Oct. 10, the Ogden Farmers Market will take place every Saturday in an effort to promote local eating. Their tagline? Eat fresh in the city.

Stalls are set up along Washington Boulevard and 24th Street, displaying a vibrant array of colors. Rows of berries, carrots, pottery, lace and jewelry fill the streets as the aroma of the produce permeates the air.

Farmers and gardeners sell fruits and vegetables of the season, meaning shoppers will be able to find ripe peaches, red tomatoes and ready-to-eat raspberries. For health enthusiasts, organic and natural products can be found, as well as homemade cosmetics and body care products.

In addition to hosting vendors that provide local produce, the Farmers Market doubles as an art market, with neighborhood artisans selling their crafts. From watercolor to handmade lace and pottery, functional and aesthetic art can be purchased.

Musicians are also encouraged to participate in the weekly event as part of Music at the Market. From banjo players to guitarists and vocalists, the market showcases hidden talent in the Ogden area.