Do you know your news: July 25

1. Which member of the Trump administration resigned last week?

a) Attorney General Jeff Sessions

b) Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway

c) Press Secretary Sean Spicer

2. Which member of the Trump administration submitted their financial disclosure last week?

a) Senior Advisor Jared Kushner

b) Advisor Ivanka Trump

c) Both a and b

3. House leaders are prepared to pass a bill preventing the Trump Administration from what?

a) Removing sanctions on Russia

b) Cutting funds from several federal programs

c) Building a border wall

4. Senators are expecting to fill this government position before the August recess:

a) NASA administrator

b) FBI director

c) Federal trade commissioner

5. Attorney generals of this political affiliation are invoking the memory of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia to convince President Donald Trump to protect immigrants.

a) Republican

b) Democrat

c) Libertarian

6. Which party in Congress is refusing Trump’s plan to end several federal agencies and programs?

a) Republican

b) Democrat

c) Libertarian

1. c) Spicer, who hasn’t held a news briefing for a month, turned in his resignation on July 21 and plans to leave the White House in August, according to the Tribune Washington Bureau. The news came after Trump hired New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director in hopes that he will duel more effectively with the media.

2. c) Kushner filed an amended financial disclosure on July 21 which reflected his family’s growing real estate holdings, according to Bloomberg News. Ivanka Trump, who is married to Kushner, also submitted her own disclosure to the United States Office of Government Ethics, but the agency has yet to approve it.

“Jared and Ivanka have followed each of the required steps in their transition from private citizens to federal officials,” said Jamie Gorelick, an attorney who represents Kushner.

3. a) Democratic and Republican members of Congress are moving closer to a bill which will prevent the Trump Administration from acting unilaterally to remove sanctions on Russia, according to Bloomberg News. One version of the bill would prohibit U.S. businesses from supporting energy projects which include any participating Russian companies.

4. b) Senators are seeking to fill the position of FBI director ― which is confirmed for a 10-year term ― before the August recess, according to Roll Call. The Judiciary Committee hopes to replace the fired James Comey with King & Spalding lawyer Christopher Wray, who is the president’s current nominee.

5. b) Democratic attorney generals from 20 states, in an effort to convince the president to protect young immigrants from deportation, invoked the memory of conservative icon Antonin Scalia, according to the McClatchy Washington Bureau. Trump, an apparent fan of the late Supreme Court Justice, vowed repeatedly to replace Scalia’s vacancy with someone “in the mold” of him.

The attorney generals are urging the current administration to defend the Obama-era deferred action program. Also known as DACA, the program protects approximately 800,000 young immigrants known as “Dreamers,” and is in danger from court challenges in 10 states.

6. a) A conservative Republican Congress is refusing Trump’s plan to end several federal agencies and programs, according to the McClatchy Washington Bureau. These programs include those which promote small businesses, the arts and humanities, public broadcasting and the National Wildlife Refuge Fund.