Ogden area summer events: week of July 26

July 26: Calligraffiti

PLATFORMS, along with O1ARTS, are hosting “Calligraffiti.”

Calligraffiti is a type of art that uses calligraphy, typography and graffiti to extend an artistic message. In other words, Calligraffiti uses a word or group of words to form a piece of art.

Street artists Josh Pohlman and Jeremy Little were provided with poetry about life in Ogden, and then transformed the words of the poems into calligraffiti.

On July 26, the pieces will be displayed at PLATFORMS, a non-profit organization located on 25th Street.

Look up @ogdenfirst on Instagram to see examples of the art or check out CalliGraffiti on Facebook.

July 27—30: Ogden Raptors

This weekend, the Ogden Raptors return to Lindquist Field to host four games against the Grand Junction Rockies.

On July 27—29, the games are set to begin at 7 p.m. On July 30, the first pitch is set for 4 p.m.

On Thursday, the “Thirsty Thursday” promotion will be available, allowing patrons to purchase $2 beers and half-priced soda.

On Friday, the first 300 fans to arrive at the stadium will receive a free Raptors t-shirt.

If you need an inexpensive date night idea, on Saturday, tickets are buy one, get one free.

Sunday, fans can join the players by wearing their favorite Hawaiian shirts for their “Aloha Sunday,” and children 12 and under get free admission.

For more information, visit the official Ogden Raptors website.

July 28: PreWakeUpSunsetSurf Session Demo

The third annual PreWakeUpSunsetSurf Session Demo Event will take place July 28 from 1 p.m. to sunset at Pineview.

Various water sports equipment companies are bringing their newest and greatest toys to be tested on the water for all wake-surfing, water skiing and boating adventurers.

Space is limited. Tickets can be purchased for $75 at https://www.wakeutah.com/pre-wake-sunset-surf-session-registration/.

July 28 – Aug 5: Morgan County Fair

The Morgan County fair is back again from July 28 – Aug. 5. The theme is Superheroes: What’s Your Superpower?

This Saturday’s activities include breakfast at the fairgrounds from 7–10 a.m. with bounce houses, followed by a parade at 10 a.m.

At 7 p.m., there will be the Morgan Madness Demolition Derby.

In addition, look for the usual fair fare: deep fried everything, junior livestock showing and sale, 4-H exhibitions and lots of entertainment, including the band F.O.G. (short for Fat Old Guys).

This fair also will feature highlights such as a diaper derby, Find the Fair Bear, a geo cache search, lawn Yahtzee and mud volleyball.

More information is available at morgancountyfair.org.