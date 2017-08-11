NASA funds Weber State research balloon for eclipse

by Chris Nichols

Weber State University’s physics department has received funding from NASA for a high-altitude research opportunity during the upcoming solar eclipse.

The High Altitude Reconnaissance Balloon for Outreach and Research team, also known as HARBOR, are using the funds to create a balloon that will be able to take video from the stratosphere during the eclipse on August 21.

The HARBOR team is partnering with other university groups and planetariums to share the information they find with those in the state, including BYU Idaho’s High Altitude Research Team, also known as HART, and the University of Montana’s BOREALIS team.

WSU Physics professor and program lead John Sohl explained the importance of this research in a WSU press release.

“High altitude research balloon teams from around the nation are staging along the eclipse path to help make this one of the most carefully studied total solar eclipses ever,” Sohl said. “Ozone will be especially interesting to measure since it is dependent on sunlight and goes through a normal daily cycle that might be impacted by the eclipse.”

800px-Lunar_transit_(captured_by_the_Solar_Dynamics_Observatory).jpg
The Solar Eclipse is on August 31. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The eclipse will not reach total coverage of the sun in Utah, but will be around 90% coverage. Those who are looking to observe the eclipse should make sure they have protective glasses for their eyes when any surface of the sun is visible.

Be sure to look for an upcoming article about details on solar eclipse events and historical importance.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

A taste of local flavor

Mobile

The Farmers Market presents an opportunity to put farm fresh food on the table, without an actual garden. Until Oct. 10, the Ogden Farmers Market will take place every Saturday […]

by Samantha Bunderson

Coach Dan Walker calls it a day

Mobile

After working diligently at the same thing for 33 years, it’s not uncommon to achieve a level of mastery. Weber State University track and field coach and director Dan Walker, […]

by Jake Mcmahon

Ogden area summer events: week of July 26

Arts & Entertainment

July 26: Calligraffiti PLATFORMS, along with O1ARTS, are hosting “Calligraffiti.” Calligraffiti is a type of art that uses calligraphy, typography and graffiti to extend an artistic message. In other words, […]

by Samantha Bunderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *