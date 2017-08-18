Eclipse across America: The astronomical event of the decade

The eclipse, which has been branded by NASA as the “Eclipse Across America,” is the first of its kind since 1918 and is something we will not see the likes of for decades to come.

The science behind a total eclipse is rather basic. The moon’s orbit travels directly between the earth and the sun, eclipsing the light of the sun and offering spectacular views of its corona, that ring of light that extends from the outer edge of the eclipse.

For some in the scientific community, this eclipse may be the “astronomical event of the decade.”

“I remember seeing an eclipse as a child,” said Stacy Palen, professor of physics and the director of Weber State University’s Ott Planetarium. “I remember this giant shadow moving across the ground. … It was like watching the Orcs coming out of Mordor. It was terrifying! Even when you know it’s just the shadow of the moon, you see it coming, and there is this deep base brain reaction. This is not something you can logic yourself out of.”

“Here in Ogden, we’ll get a 90% totality,” Palen said, “but that 10% of the sun is still really bright. To get below the eclipse track, beneath the shadow of the moon, is worth doing”.

The path of totality, or the locations which offer optimal views of a total eclipse of the sun, stretches coast to coast across the continental United States.

Between Riley and Rexburg, Idaho offers the closest location of totality, but finding lodging may be difficult if you haven’t already made your arrangements. Idaho is expecting 2 million visitors during the heavenly event, and the remaining accommodations are going for more than $1000 per night. Palen made her reservations in 2012.

“If you are going to stay with relatives or camp, leave no later than Saturday,” Palen said. “Travel will be slow and crazy, but crazy in a good way.”

The event is peaking the interest of more than just the scientific community. Local astronomy enthusiast and photographer Brian Dobson said most Americans pay little attention to astronomy, though it affects our lives every day.

“Our eyes are so focused downward,” Dobson said, “that we never take the time to look upward.”

Due to light pollution and other variables, most Americans see very little in the night sky. But as Dobson said, “It’s really difficult not to notice a spectacular solar eclipse. … It’s easy to see why ancient cultures revered the eclipse as a Godly event.”

A common bit of advice is to use eclipse glasses. Looking directly into the eclipse is an idea which may have disastrous implications. “Protect yourself,” Dobson said. “I work on eyeballs all day long in my profession, and looking at an eclipse without the proper eyewear is a really bad idea.”

Eclipse glasses can be purchased with very little difficulty. “I have given out over 3,000 pairs so far this year,” Palen said. “I have a few left at the planetarium, but you can find them pretty easily online.”

For those who have not purchased glasses, directions for making a pinhole camera may be easily found online. It’s a quick, easy and fun project for kids and the young at heart.

Several of those who would like to travel somewhere to see the total eclipse of the sun may face obstacles with finding lodging. However, there are still options available.

Two Nelson Brothers properties have openings for eclipse seekers. With one property located in Eugene, Oregon, and the other in Rexburg, Idaho, these lodgings are normally available to students for off-campus housing but are opening their doors to anyone who wishes to experience the full eclipse rather than just a portion of it.

The Idaho location, called Tuscany Place, comes fully furnished, and the Oregon property, known as Duck District, has space for campers. Tourists looking to stay at one of these properties can contact the office through their website.