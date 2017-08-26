Wildcats beat the Bison; first win of the season

by Daniel Ray

The Weber State University women’s soccer team took down the North Dakota State University Bison in WSU’s home opener on Aug. 25.

The game was a milestone for Weber State head coach Tim Crompton. He recorded his one-hundredth win with WSU in the victory over North Dakota State.

IMG_2992.jpg
Midfielder Madison Garlock, center, races to keep control of the ball as a defender catches up with her. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

Crompton compared his hundredth win to holding onto a one-hundred-dollar bill. It feels great to have one, but it leaves him wanting more.

“Whenever you get a result it always feels good,” Crompton said.

The Wildcats met the Bison under the lights at Weber’s Stromberg Complex. Both teams pushed a few drives down field that seemed promising, but the lights dwindled on both teams’ first half scoring opportunities.

IMG_3178.jpg
Midfielder Celeste Anderson, right, fends off a North Dakota State defender to keep control of the ball. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

The scoreboard read 0–0 at half time.

With nine minutes to play, WSU freshman Haley Thomas took a shot from about 35 yards that went directly through Bison goalkeeper Julia Edelstein’s hands. That lead would prove to be enough to give the Wildcats the victory, with a final score of 1–0.

IMG_2933.jpg
Midfielder Bailey Lervick, center, pauses for a moment as the referee signals. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

Thomas said that her first win under the lights was all that she expected and more.

“I tried to prepare myself and not play as nervous as I was,” Thomas said.

Weber State’s senior goalkeeper Sydnie Brough recorded 2 saves for the night, anchoring the defense in their first shutout of the season.

“It feels really amazing that each week we are getting better and better,” Thomas said.

The Wildcats play Grand Canyon University in Phoenix on Sunday, and will return home Sept. 3 to take on UCLA at 7 p.m.

IMG_2303.jpg
Forward Madison Garlock, right, heading the ball over defenders. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)
IMG_2526.jpg
Malley O'Brien, midfielder for North Dakota State, center, reaches to take the ball from Weber State's Chansi Crompton. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

IMG_2433.jpg
North Dakota State's Mallory Fenske and Weber's Madison Garlock vying for the ball. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)
