The other side of WSU athletics: intramurals

With the help of Weber State’s campus recreation program, any student can become a student-athlete.

Any and all Wildcats are encouraged to make a trip to the Wildcat Center

Campus Recreation office, where they can sign up to compete in intramural sports. In addition to other classes and events held at WSU’s Swenson gym, intramural sports are a way for students to stay active and make friends.

People can either sign up with a full team or alone as a “free agent,” someone who can join other teams that need additional players. To sign up for intramural sports, students have to purchase a pass from the Campus Recreation office.

The passes can be bought online for $15 per semester or $20 per year. Members of the community can also sign up to participate in Weber State intramurals, although community passes cost $25 for the semester and $30 for the full year.

Leagues and tournaments are two types of intramural sports offered at WSU. The leagues are for teams varying in size for classic sports.

Some of the most popular intramural leagues are basketball, dodgeball, flag football and both sand and indoor volleyball.

The tournaments are more straightforward. The teams that sign up for the tournament are placed into a bracket and compete until a champion has been crowned. The sports for the intramural tournaments range from the predictable to the eccentric.

Some of the predictable tournaments are kickball, tennis and 3-on-3 basketball. On the outer edges of normalcy are tournaments like inner tube water polo and competitive rock, paper, scissors.

Any student is eligible to participate in intramural sports, provided they pay their fees to the Campus Recreation office. One of the workers in charge of intramural sports at Weber State is Morgan Fradley.

“You can pay a one-time fee and participate in anything we offer for the whole year instead of paying per sport each person participates in,” Fradley said. “We also host some free events just to encourage more participation.”

The goal for the Campus Recreation office is to have as many students as possible participating in intramurals. This accounts for students at the main Ogden campus as well as students at Davis campus.

The first intramural sporting event of the 2017 fall semester is at the Davis campus on Aug. 29, with the first Ogden campus event happening the next day.

The competition is the KanJam Challenge, where individual players compete in the tailgate staple, KanJam. Students are not required to have an intramural membership to compete in the Frisbee-based, leisure-sport competition.

The first intramural sport that does require a program membership is the main campus tennis singles and doubles. The tennis season will take place from Sept. 11 to Oct. 20. Students who want to compete can register between Aug. 28 and Sept. 6.

Different intramural daily and weekly tournaments will take place throughout the entire year, including pick’em competitions that are wholly online.

Information on signing up for intramurals, the sports schedule and more can be found at weber.edu/intramurals.