Weber State spins “hole-in-one” with disc golf course

In an effort to bring the community together and inspire outdoor activity, a unique addition to Weber State’s campus is in the works: a disc golf course.

As a part of the preventative maintenance department at Weber State, Jacob Serio is leading the effort. He even decided to create a Go Fund Me account and earned $360 for the course in the process, according to the Standard Examiner.

According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, “Disc golf is played much like traditional golf. Instead of a ball and clubs, however, players use a flying disc, or Frisbee®.”

If your accuracy is far superior with a disc in your hand rather than a 9-iron, you are in luck. The course will be located west of the Dee Events Center and will feature nine holes.

In an interview with the Standard Examiner, Director of Campus Recreation Teri Bladen mentioned the department will pay around $6,000 for the course construction.

While there are many opportunities to “get involved” on campus, disc golf caters to a wide demographic, as players of all ages, genders and skill levels are welcome.

Disc golf not only provides an option to be active and exercise, it is also a great way to have fun during the summer and meet new people/players.

According to Bladen, students, as well as community members, are welcome to bring in their own discs, or discs will be available for rent through Weber State’s Outdoor Program Rental Center.

Like any sport, there are varying levels of equipment pricing based on quantity, quality and brand. Beginners can purchase entry-level discs while still fitting the “poor college student” stereotype, while advanced players can purchase higher-level discs to show their disc-spinner accuracy and expertise.

In what may seem like a non-traditional sport to some, others have been playing and mastering the sport for years.

There are a variety of courses in the area where disc golfers can hone their skills. In addition to the new Weber State course, there are courses at Fort Buenaventura in West Ogden, the Ogden Applied Technology College and even Harrisville Park.

Disc golfers can also try their hand at a longer course by visiting Riverpark Disc Golf Course in Riverdale, which consists of a full 18 holes.

No matter your skill level or athletic ability, disc golfing can be a fun way to enjoy the outdoors and join in some friendly competition.