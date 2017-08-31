Explore the outdoors with Campus Recreation

With classes back in session and the rigors of homework and studying weighing on the shoulders of students, some feel like they already need to escape. Weber State University’s Campus Recreation program would like to help students do just that.

WSU Campus Recreation exists to provide students with the opportunities to go outdoors, have fun and meet new people.

Campus Recreation does this by providing rentals to students to hit recreational spots themselves, providing education on how to safely participate in outdoor activities and even providing affordable trips to students such as rafting, climbing or hiking.

The goal of WSU Campus Recreation is “to encourage lifelong learning, develop healthy active lifestyles, foster leadership, build a diverse community and enhance interpersonal relationships.”

By providing students with high-quality facilities and options for experiential learning, the Rec Center gives students a safe place for them to accomplish these goals.

In what could be one of the most adventurous trips available, the Weber State Outdoor Program is providing a “Weekend Snake River Rafting Trip” to students the weekend of September 8-10.

For $95, each student will be provided with all necessary gear and transportation and promised an adventure. As for skill level, if you can swim through turbulent water, you will be able to participate.

If you’re interested in braving the rapids and rafting on the famous Snake River, head to the WSU Outdoor Program Annex 9 on September 5th for a mandatory meeting/briefing. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m.

If students are interested in a trip, but would like it to be more of a guided and individualized experience, the Custom Guided Adventures are also available.

Options include climbing adventures such as rock climbing, snow adventures such as back-country skiing and snowshoeing, as well as water adventures like kayaking and other forms of rafting.

Pricing and availability for these types of trips can certainly vary depending on timing, the group size and other factors. For specific information, feel free to pay the Outdoor Program a visit, or even visit their website.

There is one ritualistic adventure that is a part of the heritage of Weber State students — the annual “Mount Ogden Hike Tradition.” This hike, dating back to October 4, 1922, encourages students to join faculty and administrators in a hike to the summit of Mount Ogden.

This trip is more casual, as you do not have to pay or to pre-register. The hike will be held on September 30 and is open to all students or community members.

If you are a fan of “blazing your own trail” and creating your own adventures, the Outdoor Equipment Rental Center may be your spot.

The Rental Center offers rentals on climbing gear, stand-up paddle boards or even ski and snowboard equipment. It can be a great resource for students who were not able to fit their outdoors equipment between their mattress pads and their coolers when they made the trek to Weber.

Walk-ins are welcome to the Outdoor Equipment Rental Center Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to providing students with the gear they need, the rental center sweetens the deal for Wildcat students. Presenting a valid Weber State University ID will automatically qualify students for a discount. For example, to rent a paddle board for a full-day, students would only pay $20.

With Pineview and Causey Reservoirs being so close, it is easy to grab a rental, grab some friends and hit the water.

For those afraid of getting involved, the Weber State Recreation Center is one way for students to “get their feet wet” with campus activities while maybe even getting soaked in the process.