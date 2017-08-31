Stewart Library to unveil renovation

The time has finally come to unveil the changes made to the 52-year-old Stewart Library.

According to project manager Chad Downs, the renovation will feature the completed wing of the library, where large windows bring in more natural light. Other architectural improvements include higher ceilings with new wood ceilings installed over the lobby, vivid paints and finishes, brighter LED lighting, new furniture and remodeled offices and classrooms.

The renovation also includes better accommodations, such as improved study rooms, public study spaces and computer areas. Additionally, the main entrance lobby has been remodeled to allow for better way-finding, more space for student gathering and enhanced day light by further opening up the two existing skylights.

An open house to commemorate the grand reopening of the newly-renovated Stewart Library will be held Aug. 30 from 3–5 p.m. in Hetzel-Hoellein Room 321. Dignitary remarks begin at 3:30 p.m.