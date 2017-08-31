Stewart Library to unveil renovation

by Briana Whatcott

The time has finally come to unveil the changes made to the 52-year-old Stewart Library.

8-23 Library (Joshua Wineholt)-0150.JPG
The north side of Stewart Library's third floor features a myriad of seating and table options. (Joshua Wineholt)

According to project manager Chad Downs, the renovation will feature the completed wing of the library, where large windows bring in more natural light. Other architectural improvements include higher ceilings with new wood ceilings installed over the lobby, vivid paints and finishes, brighter LED lighting, new furniture and remodeled offices and classrooms.

8-23 Library (Joshua Wineholt)-0153.JPG
Chairs line the row of windows in the sitting area on the north side of the third floor of Stewart Library. (Joshua Wineholt)

The renovation also includes better accommodations, such as improved study rooms, public study spaces and computer areas. Additionally, the main entrance lobby has been remodeled to allow for better way-finding, more space for student gathering and enhanced day light by further opening up the two existing skylights.

An open house to commemorate the grand reopening of the newly-renovated Stewart Library will be held Aug. 30 from 3–5 p.m. in Hetzel-Hoellein Room 321. Dignitary remarks begin at 3:30 p.m.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Navigating academic advisement

Academics

With hundreds of majors available across campus, it can be hard to determine what to major in. This makes academic advisement important. With so many advisers on campus, it can […]

by Jasmine Pittman

Explore the outdoors with Campus Recreation

Campus Events

With classes back in session and the rigors of homework and studying weighing on the shoulders of students, some feel like they already need to escape. Weber State University’s Campus […]

by Jake Mcmahon

How best to beat the beast of writing

Mobile

In college, you’re going to have to write. Writing anything in general is difficult, especially if it’s not something you’ve done because you’ve been out of school for years or […]

by Sierra Hawkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *