After a summer on the court, Senglin signs contract

by Daniel Ray
1-12 MBB v Idaho (Abby Van Ess) (1 of 23).jpg
Guard Jeremy Senglin looks to get around an Idaho Vandal Jan 12. (Abby Van Ess / The Signpost)

Former Wildcat guard Jeremy Senglin signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets in August after playing for them during the NBA Summer League.

Senglin played for the Nets in the NBA Summer League after going undrafted. He produced valuable numbers for the Nets over the summer, averaging 7 points per game while shooting for a field goal percentage of 45.5 percent.

Senglin’s original contract was only for the summer. The Aug. 4 contract will keep the former Wildcat with the Nets, although there was no information given on how long the contract is active.

2-11 Men's Bball-WSU vs Sacramento State-4.jpg
Junior guard Jeremy Senglin looks for an open man between two Sacramento State defenders. (The Signpost/Christina Huerta)

Senglin led the nation through most of last year’s regular season in 3-point percentage, and he is showing that he can still make them in the professional ranks. The rookie made 6-of-14 3-pointers, for an average of 42 percent, over just 4 four games.

Brooklyn did not specify the details of the contract, per team policy. Senglin could be playing for their G-League team (formerly the Developmental League), the Long Island Nets, or on a two-way contract, which allows G-League athletes to spend up to 45 days on the NBA roster.

Senglin, who is Weber State University’s all-time leading scorer, put up his best numbers this summer against New Orleans. In 19 minutes, he scored 14 points and made three 3-pointers. The Nets went on to win that game 95 – 66.

1-27 MBB v Idaho State (Abby Van Ess) (7 of 27).jpg
Guard Jeremy Senglin goes in for the basket Jan 27 against Idaho State. (Abby Van Ess / The Signpost)

Senglin told the New York Post last month during Summer League play that he values every second he gets to prove himself on the hardwood.

“Every time I step on the court there’s an opportunity,” Senglin said.

