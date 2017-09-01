Big ’Cats of Weber





Randy Rahe – Men’s Basketball

The 2017–2018 season will be Randy Rahe’s 11th as the coach of Weber State University’s men’s basketball team.

He’s coming off a season where the Wildcats advanced to the Big Sky Championship basketball game and participated in the CollegeInsider.com tournament. He will be joined on the staff once again by coaches David Marek, Eric Duft and Garrett Lever.





Bethann Ord – Women’s Basketball

Coach Bethann Ord is coming into her seventh season in charge of the women’s basketball team with 56 career wins.

The women’s basketball team is returning all three of the previous year’s coaches in Devan Newman, Matt Thune and Skyler Young.





Jay Hill – Football

Football coach Jay Hill is entering his third season as the head coach at WSU and his first as the defensive play caller.

Hill has a 15–20 record overall at Weber State, but the team had a 7–5 record last season. The football team is coming off a season where they finished third in the Big Sky Conference and made a trip to the FCS Playoffs.





Mary Kay Amicone – Softball

This is the fourth year for coach Mary Kay Amicone at Weber State. She comes into the 2017–2018 season after having won the previous two Big Sky Championships.

Coach Amicone is joined on the staff by one returning assistant coach and a pair of newcomers. Coach Kylee Street returned to the team while Mattie Snow and Kristin Delahoussaye are new to the team.

Tim Crompton – Soccer

The longest serving coach at WSU, coach Tim Crompton is entering his 14th year with the soccer team. Crompton has won three Big Sky Championships with the team and has been named Conference Coach of the Year twice.

He is joined on the staff by his assistant coaches Mike Manning and Meagan Thunell.

Corbin Talley – Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field

This is the first year as head coach for Corbin Talley following the retirement of coach Dan Walker.

This is Talley’s first year with the program after a run as the track and field coach at Davis High School in Ogden. Before his coaching career, Talley ran track with the Wildcats before graduating in 1995.

Paul Pilkington – Women’s Cross Country and Track & Field

Paul Pilkington has spent the previous 12 years at Weber State and is currently the head coach for both the women’s cross country and track and field teams.

As the cross country coach, he helped bring four Big Sky championships to WSU.

Jeremiah Larsen – Volleyball

Coach Jeremiah Larsen will begin his third season with the Wildcats in 2017 after a successful first two years with the team.

He’s coming off a season where Weber State had a 14–13 record, giving them their first winning season since 2008. Both of Larsen’s assistant coaches, Kayla Morgan and David Gannon, came to the school with him in 2015.

Scott Erling – Men’s Golf

Scott Erling has been a member of the men’s golf coaching staff since 2011, when he was first hired as an assistant coach.

He is leading a team that finished third last year at the Big Sky Championships. Erling himself is a former professional golfer who spent two years on the Canadian Tour.

Sara Federico – Women’s Golf

The 2017–2018 season will be the second full season as the women’s golf coach at Weber State for coach Sara Federico.

She became the head coach after serving as the interim head coach after the passing of WSU legend Jeff Smith. Last season, coach Federico’s team finished in the top six in four out of the team’s 10 tournaments.

Brad Ferreira – Men’s Tennis

Brad Ferreira has been with the Weber State tennis team for the past six seasons after joining the program in 2012.

Coach Ferreira has won three regular season Big Sky Championships at WSU. However, the team is coming off a season where their final record was 8–12.

This is not his first stint at Weber State, as coach Ferreira played at the school from 1986–1990.

Mark Roberts – Women’s Tennis

This is the third season at Weber State for coach Mark Roberts and the first as the head coach of the women’s tennis team.

Before becoming a Wildcat, he coached across the country at Southern Methodist, UTEP, UNLV and more. Roberts is taking over a team that went 4–16 last season.