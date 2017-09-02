Creating emotion through movement

by Jake Lueckler

Renowned video artist Isabel Rocamora has brought her artistic presentations to Weber State.

On September 1, at 7:00 p.m. in the Kimball Arts Center, Rocamora’s pieces were opened to the public. These unique presentations combine dance, documentary, and cinematography to create a stunning new style of artistic expression.

The newest presentation, called Ecstatic Solitudes, has two separate videos that run simultaneously and coincide with one another. Both videos blend together to form one, intense experience.

“I’ve seen the video multiple times,” said Addison James. “Visually it’s beautiful. It’s about identity, versus oppression of women. I loved how it used movements, making it a performance piece, instead of just a plain documentary. It certainly captures a broader viewpoint of what is happening in the world.”

Rocamora’s presentations will be available each night at the Kimball Arts Center, Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, lasting until November 11. Admission to the public is free and all are invited.

“I feel like you need to take time to sit with it and take it all in. If you take the time, you’ll see the emotion come out through the movements,” said James.

