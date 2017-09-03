Wildcats trounce Bulldogs, set new school record

It was a record breaking night for Weber State University as the Wildcats shut out their opponents for the first time in 10 years, and broke the school record for points, winning 76–0 on Sep. 2 in their season opening matchup.

Montana Western University opened their season last week with a 16–14 win against the College of Idaho. This was the first game of the season for WSU, who came into the game ranked No. 22 in the FCS.

The Wildcats were 3–0 all-time against Montana Western going into this game. The last time these two teams met was in 2008 which resulted in a 62–6 Wildcat win.

The Wildcats came out of the locker room hot as junior running back Treshawn Garrett scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game. On the next two drives, freshman kicker Trey Tuttle added a pair of field goals to push the lead to 13–0.

Quarterback Stefan Cantwell scored next on an acrobatic touchdown where he flipped over the defender and landed on his back in the end zone. The score came off of a scramble, and not a designed run.

Cantwell said, “it was a spur of the moment thing.”

They ended the first quarter up 20–0 and had yet to punt the ball or give up a first down. Weber State poured on more points in the second quarter, starting with a touchdown pass from Cantwell to senior tight end Andrew Vollert.

The next two Wildcat touchdowns came from sophomore running back Kevin Smith, who was making his debut at the position after having played safety for the ’Cats last season.

Cantwell then capped off the second half with a 49-yard pass to wide receiver TyJuan Prince putting WSU up 48–0 at halftime.

Weber State kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter. Midway through the quarter, freshman Rashid Shaheed ran in a touchdown from 67 yards away, which marked their first time scoring over 50 points since 2013.

Redshirt freshman running back David Jones then added a score of his own, on a 36-yard run to the end zone.

The Wildcat defense dominated the game, giving up zero first downs in the first half and creating five turnovers over the course of the game, two of which were interceptions by senior Jordan Preator.

The ’Cats ended the third quarter up 62–0 and creeping up on the school record for most points scored in a game.





In the final quarter, the Wildcats went from dominant to historic. Running backs Brady May and Clay Moss each scored from 2 yards out pushing the lead to 76 points and setting a new school record for points scored in a single game.

The previous record for points in a game was 73, against Portland State in 2007. Next up for the Wildcats is the California Golden Bears of the Pac-12 conference. The Golden Bears are heading into the matchup with a 1–0 record after a win against North Carolina.

For Jay Hill and company the game against California represents a step up in competition. Hill said next week is an opportunity for the Wildcats to, “see how good we really are.”