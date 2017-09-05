Six structures burned, evacuations continue in Weber County

by Cydnee Green

BREAKING NEWS— As of 1 p.m., the Uintah City Fire Department has stated that six structures have been affected by the fire, and nearly 500 acres have burned.

image_uploaded_from_ios_1024.jpg
(Photo Courtesy: Derek Titensor)

 

Winds are currently up to 20—30 mph with gusts of win up to 40 mph. This has made it difficult to predict the change in fire pattern, thus making it harder to contain. The fire is 0 percent contained.

Two local schools have been evacuated: South Weber Elementary School and Uintah Elementary School. Students of South Weber were relocated to Clearfield High School, while Uintah students were sent to the Dee Events Center at Weber State University.

lrm_export_20170905_131331_1024.jpg
(Photo Credit: Joshua Wineholt)

 

There are currently nine aircrafts assisting the fire-fight.

Weber State’s Center For Community Engaged Learning is looking for volunteers to help at the evacuation site (the Dee Events Center). They need help with setting up chairs, tables, food and registration.

For anyone looking for volunteer, report to Chief Austin at the Dee Events Center.

For the original story, click here.

9-5 Wildfire (Joshua Wineholt)-3351.JPG
A helicopter brings water from a nearby resevoir, dumping it on the flames. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

 

9-5 Wildfire (Joshua Wineholt)-3269.JPG
A chopper carrying water makes its way to the wildfire. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

 

9-5 Wildfire (Joshua Wineholt)-3236.JPG
An onlooker stands with her hands raised, she watches the smoke as sheriffs begin blocking off the road. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

 

9-5 Wildfire (Joshua Wineholt)-3206.JPG
Barely seen through the smoke and and ash, a chopper brings water to the wildfire. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

 

