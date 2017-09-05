Six structures burned, evacuations continue in Weber County

BREAKING NEWS— As of 1 p.m., the Uintah City Fire Department has stated that six structures have been affected by the fire, and nearly 500 acres have burned.

Winds are currently up to 20—30 mph with gusts of win up to 40 mph. This has made it difficult to predict the change in fire pattern, thus making it harder to contain. The fire is 0 percent contained.

Two local schools have been evacuated: South Weber Elementary School and Uintah Elementary School. Students of South Weber were relocated to Clearfield High School, while Uintah students were sent to the Dee Events Center at Weber State University.

There are currently nine aircrafts assisting the fire-fight.

Weber State’s Center For Community Engaged Learning is looking for volunteers to help at the evacuation site (the Dee Events Center). They need help with setting up chairs, tables, food and registration.

For anyone looking for volunteer, report to Chief Austin at the Dee Events Center.

