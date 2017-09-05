UTA drives students to seek alternative forms of transportation

by Clint Yingling

Students enrolled in at least one class at Weber State University are eligible for a Utah Transit Authority EdPass, which offers students free access to buses, TRAX, FrontRunner and the S-Line.

During the Sept. 1 Block Party, students who register, renew or present their EdPass at the UTA booth in the Shepherd Union building will have their name entered into a drawing for prizes including a $50 Amazon gift card and a $200 Amazon gift card.

Tami Merrill, a freshman at Weber State, is a frequent user of the transit system who encourages other students to ride with UTA.

“I haven’t had to drive to the Weber State campus once,” said Merrill, “so parking really isn’t an issue for me.”

UTA passes get you around on buses, TRAX, and Frontrunner. Did we mention they’re free for Weber State University students? (Emily Crooks / The Signpost)

The deal between WSU and UTA came about after the passage of Proposition 1 in 2015, in which 10 out of 17 Utah counties voted in favor of using a quarter-of-one percent of sales tax to fund local transportation. This included roads, sidewalks, trails, buses and rail services.

Weber County was one of the 10 counties that voted in favor for Prop. 1. Because of it, the Mount Ogden Business Unit was created to increase service and construct improvements throughout Weber County.

The additional funding from Prop. 1 also gave way to bus 650, which Dan Baerga, an intern at UTA, calls the Wildcat Express. This shuttle provides a non-stop ride from the Ogden FrontRunner Station all the way to campus.

“It’s great for students who want to avoid the hassle of finding parking to instead leave their car at the Park-and-Ride and bus a few minutes up to campus,” Baerga said.

Students who don’t sign up during the first week of school have the option throughout the entire year through their eWeber portal by searching “UTA EdPass” and filling out the terms and service agreement. Passes are available for pick up at the Shepherd Union Information Center or at the Davis Center Student Services located in building D2 on the Davis campus.

Passengers can access travel information on the UTA website, mobile application or phone service.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Six structures burned, evacuations continue in Weber County

Campus Community

BREAKING NEWS— As of 1 p.m., the Uintah City Fire Department has stated that six structures have been affected by the fire, and nearly 500 acres have burned.   Winds […]

by Cydnee Green

Weber Canyon fire forces evacuations, Dee Events Center named relief site

Campus Community

Early this morning, a fire at the mouth of the Weber Canyon forced evacuations in the nearby city of Uintah. At 10:28 a.m., Weber County Fire District tweeted for “all […]

by John Wise

Wildcats trounce Bulldogs, set new school record

Football

It was a record breaking night for Weber State University as the Wildcats shut out their opponents for the first time in 10 years, and broke the school record for […]

by Raymond Lucas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *