Calling all novice playwrights

Writers of Utah are invited to submit their scripts for 10-minute plays for the festival production of “New Works Ten” by the Utah New Works Theatre Project held in Provo, Utah, this fall.

The Utah New Works Theatre Project is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to fostering new theatrical works.

Only plays written by full-time students at Utah schools or legal residents of Utah are eligible for submission. Previously published or produced plays will not be accepted.

There are no fees to submit a play, and all levels of writing experience are welcome. The final deadline for play submission is Sept. 22.

According to the Utah New Works Theatre Project’s website, “A group of six qualified readers will read each submission and individually critique it using a scoring matrix provided by the Utah New Works Theatre Project.

“Cumulative scores will determine which plays will be selected as semi-finalists and finalists for our festival. Up to 14 plays will be chosen for the festival; a maximum of six semi-finalists will be presented…

“Five respected judges from our local theatre community will be in attendance at our festival and will consult together to determine award winners. Our audience members will also be given ballots to vote for their favorites.”

Ogden resident Brian Davison said, “As soon as I heard about this opportunity, I knew I had to try out for it. I’m a theater arts major, and I would love to have a short play that I’ve written come to life. I’m very excited to see if my play is chosen for the New Works Ten Festival.”

The New Works Ten Festival will be held at the Mercury Theater and Event Center on 591 South 300 West, Provo, on Nov. 15–18.

For more details on this event or for additional information regarding the requirements for director applications and play submissions, go to the group’s website: www.utahnewworkstheatreproject.org/