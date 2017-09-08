Previews Sept. 11-17

Your Whole Life Conference: nourish mind, body and soul

When: Sept. 12

Time: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: 2767 W Gentile St. Layton, UT

Cost: $40

This is an event where women can go be pampered for the day. Get your hair touched up by a professional consultant, learn how to contour your make-up and get your picture taken.

Guest speakers will offer advice and their stories on how they became experts on divine beauty. A light lunch will be served, and there will be giveaways and additional treats that will send you home feeling like a new woman.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/divine-beauty-tickets-35238636711?aff=es2

Live Comedy Hypnosis featuring Shawn Paulsen

When: Sept. 10

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: Wiseguys Live Comedy 269 Historic 25th Street

Cost: $12

Shawn Paulsen is a fellow Utahn that used to be a cop and jokes that he just didn’t like donuts as much as he enjoyed making people laugh.

Paulsen brings fun to the whole family with his stand-up comedy routine and interactive hypnosis. Volunteers are called to help deliver a night full of amusement with scenarios that might include Miss America, dancing to the Village People’s YMCA or eating ice cream on a make-believe bus.

He guides people into hypnosis in such a way that inhibitions are set on the back-burner and the room lights up with deep belly laughs.

Motor-Vu Drive-In and Swap Meet

When: Sept. 15–17

Time: 7 p.m. (First movie starts at dusk, 8:15 p.m.)

Where: 5368 S. 1050 W. Riverdale, UT

Cost: $8.50 Adults; $4 Children ages 4-11; Kids under 4 are free

Spend an evening surrounded by four digital projection movie screens mirroring the newest blockbusters.

It’s two movies for the price of one at this historic drive-in.

The snackbar offers everything from popcorn to burgers for those who want the “real movie going experience.”

Movies are playing on weekends only now, and the latest showings are updated each Wednesday. Please note that there are no refunds, rain checks or re-entries.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent finalist Preacher Lawson

When: Sept. 15–16

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wiseguys Live Comedy at the Gateway 194 South 400 West Salt Lake City

Cost: $15

You know him from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and perhaps “Last Call with Carson Daly.” Preacher Lawson is hitting it big.

After making a bet with his mom, he decided to try comedy, and it’s paying off in a way that brings his name to homes across the nation. His bits leave you in stitches and wanting more.

You must be 21 or older to attend this special PG event at the Wiseguys location in SLC. Food is available, so be sure to bring a few extra bucks. For a sneak-peak and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.wiseguyscomedy.com/calendar