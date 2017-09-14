Another testing center on campus offers students multiple choices

Weber State University students with hectic schedules will now be able to take their exams on Sunday.

With the Stewart Library renovation completed, WSU’s newest and largest testing center is poised to be the busiest as well.

The fresh paint of the center is made obvious by the lack of décor, signage and clocks on the walls. The already quiet library lends to a tranquil ambiance upon entry to room 101, north of the information desk at the Stewart Library main entrance.

Stephen Morphet, the library testing center coordinator, is eager for more students to make use of the larger desk spaces and 86 computers that have been installed.

Morphet, an employee at the testing center since August 2014, hopes the library becomes synonymous with Weber State University testing.

“When people think of the testing center, they should think of the library as the first place to go,” Morphet said.

The new testing center is the only one open on Sundays, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Students have an hour after closing to finish exams.

On the second Sunday of the fall semester, over 100 students signed in for exams.

“We have had a very positive response from the community for being open on Sundays,” Tracey Smith, the testing center director, said. “We hope students will take advantage of the extra day open.”

The library testing center will only issue tests on computers, not paper tests. ChiTester online tests for classes are the predominant modus for examination at the library, but students and community members are also able to take the GED, English as Second Language (ESL) placement tests, exams from Pearson Vue, Western Governors University and DANTES Subject Standardized Tests (DSST) Monday through Friday, scheduled by appointment.

Since the social science building is undergoing a remodel, there are currently five testing centers, including the HUB testing center for math exams, at WSU’s Ogden campus. Additional testing centers are available for students at the WSU West Center and Davis campus.

WSU Testing employs 50 salaried and hourly workers at the Ogden campus.

For those who are new to the testing center experience, Morphet said, “If I had any advice to give — just me on my soap box — it’d be to study hard.”

For now, Morphet is focusing on letting people know about the new space.

“One of our main goals we have for this library is to get the exposure out,” Morphet said.