Homecoming Event Previews

WSU has a jam-packed week for students to ramp up their school spirit before the homecoming game. Check out the calendar below to see what’s going on.

Sept. 15

What: Davis Family Movie Night: Despicable Me 3

When: 7 p.m.

Where: WSU Davis (West Lawn)

Family, friends and minions are all invited to watch the famous animation, Despicable Me 3. Admission is free.

Sept. 16

What: Untamed West Fest: Music, Food, Drink, Culture

When: Gates open at 5 p.m.

Where: Ogden Amphitheater

The festival will include a performance from Grammy Award winning artist Michelle Branch, along with award winning food trucks! Tickets cost $20.

What: Annual Mount Ogden Hike

When: Buses leave UV at 7:15 a.m. and the Browning Center at 7:35 a.m.

Sept. 18

What: Homecoming Pep Rally

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Stewart Bell Tower Plaza

It’s the annual pump-up for the Wildcat homecoming match. Weber State University head coach Jay Hill will speak at the Homecoming Week Pep Rally and introduce several of the football players to the rest of student body.

Every year, the rally prepares existing students, student athletes and alumni for the upcoming events within Homecoming Week. These include the Clubs and Organizations Casino Night, Chalk the Walk, Dive-In Movie Night, WSU Salutes, the Homecoming Dance, Wildcat Fan Fest and the Sept. 23 football game against the University of California, Davis.

An estimated 300 students attended the event last autumn, making it the largest pep rally at Weber State in the past few years. Jeffrey Craig, an alumnus who returns to Weber annually for all the Homecoming activities, told The Signpost in 2016 that the rally was one of his favorite events.

Sept. 19

What: Casino Night, hosted by WSUSA

When: 7–9 p.m.

Where: Shepard Union Ballroom A

Can’t make it to that wild party in Las Vegas because you’re a die hard Wildcat who wouldn’t miss homecoming for the world? Well don’t worry, WSUSA has you covered with their upcoming Casino Night.

Sept. 20





What: WSU Day of Remembrance

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Shepard Union Building room 232

Breakfast will be served in the morning, and the first 60 participants will receive a free T-shirt. Participants can choose from one of three projects: working at the Ogden Nature Center, helping out with Habitat for Humanity or assisting with various projects at WSU.

What: “Chalk the Walk”

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Stewart Bell Tower Plaza

What: “Jaws” screening for Dive-in Movie Night

When: 7:30–10 p.m.

Where: Swenson Pool

Free with Wildcat ID, $6 without

Sept. 21

What: Allen Holmes Diversity Symposium

When: 12:30–1:45 p.m. in the Wildcat Theater and 6:30–8:00 p.m. in Shepard Union Ballrooms

The story of a sexual assault victim survivor. Admission is free to students and community.

What: 48th Annual WSU Salutes

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Lindquist Alumni Center

A group of 10 alumni will be honored for their outstanding accomplishments achieved after graduation.

Sept. 22





What: Homecoming Dance, Mardi Gras

When: 8–11:30 p.m.

Where: Stewart Bell Tower Plaza

Tickets are $15 per couple and $10 per individual.

Sept. 23





What: Homecoming football game, WSU vs. UC Davis

When: Fan Fest starts at 3 p.m., game starts at 5 p.m.

Where: Stewart Stadium

Well, after a week of volunteering and celebrating you are ready for the crown event. Come support the football team with your friends at Fan Fest and then head right over to the game to show how you bleed purple!