UC Davis threatens Wildcats’ homecoming winning streak

Homecoming is fast approaching at Weber State University, and the Weber State football team returns home on Sept. 23 for the annual homecoming game. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. against Big Sky Conference rival UC Davis.

The Wildcats have won their last two homecoming games, beating Sacramento State in 2015 and then defeating Portland State last year. Weber State has also defeated UC Davis the last two years, including a thrilling 38–35 win last year in California. All time, Weber State is 3–2 against the UC Davis Aggies.

Weber State, led by longtime head coach Jay Hill and senior quarterback Stefan Cantwell, started the 2017 season with a record of 1–1. They set a school record for points scored in a 76–0 win over Montana Western in the season opener at Stewart Stadium in Ogden on Sept. 2, and held a 4th quarter lead on the road at Pac-12 powerhouse Cal on Sept. 9 before ultimately falling 33–20.

Before returning to Ogden for the homecoming game, the Wildcats play on the road at Sacramento State on Sept. 16. It will be the start of conference play, a task in which Weber State thrived last year. After an 0–2 start to the 2016 season, the Wildcats went 7–2 in conference play. This success was a big reason why they reached the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2009.

UC Davis is also 1–1 on the young season, coming off a 35–7 triumph over San Diego on Sept. 9. The Aggies are led by veteran coach Dan Hawkins. UC Davis joined the Big Sky Conference in 2012 and are looking for their first winning season in that time frame.

Weber State’s homecoming football game has been the best-attended home game over the season for the last two years, with over 10,000 fans flocking through the gates last year. After the game on Sept. 23, the Wildcats will have three remaining home games. After playing at Montana State on Sept. 30, the next home game will come on Oct. 14 against in-state and conference rival Southern Utah University.

Tickets for the homecoming game can be purchased by visiting the ticket office at Stewart Stadium or by calling the ticket office at (801) 626-8500. Students get into the game for free by showing their Wildcat student IDs, and they can bring up to four friends in free with them.