Weekly Wildcat Sporting Events

by Jake Mcmahon

With fall semester finally here, students have the opportunity to witness many Wildcat athletes in action.

Whether it is Women’s Soccer showing no fear in taking on the Bruins of UCLA who are currently ranked No. 1 in the country or Football taking on the Pac-12 California Bears, it is clear that the Wildcats have already shown what their program can do.

In the coming week, there are many sporting events at “home,” which is a great chance for the Weber State community to show support and see just what the Wildcats can do.

On Friday Sep 15th, Women’s Soccer will be playing the Boise State Broncos at 7:00 p.m. on the soccer field. Students can attend the event free with their Wildcard. For the community, students/seniors can attend for $3.00, while adults can attend for $5.00.

These Wildcats are looking for their second win on the young season, as they prepare to begin Big Sky Conference play.

On Saturday Sep 16th, Weber State’s Softball team will kick off their 2017 season hosting Utah State University Eastern at 12:00 p.m. Softball games are open to the public, so fans can grab some friends and head to the softball field near the Dee Events Center to see if they can build upon the 2017 season.

The Wildcats softball team has essentially lived at the top of the Big Sky Conference for two straight years, and they certainly aim to continue that residence.

As for away games, Pluto TV is here to assist community members in watching Weber play.

Per Weber State Athletics, all live streamed sporting events will be featured on Pluto TV for free, which includes football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and select soccer, softball and track and field events.

Volleyball will travel to Provo and battle Brigham Young University this Friday Sep 15 at 7:00 p.m. While this event will not be featured on Pluto TV, students and community members are more than welcome to attend. Tickets range from $6.00-$9.00, depending on seating location.

Football will be on the road this week at Sacramento State, as they open Big Sky play at 7:00 p.m. on Sep. 16th. While attending this event in person may be difficult, it will be aired on Pluto TV for all to watch live.

With all the events happening this weekend there is something for everyone when it comes to Weber State Athletics.

9-6 Football-Soccer (Josh-Sara)-1218.JPG
Wildcats waiting to make their way onto the field. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)
