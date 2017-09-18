Spirit squad hypes up Weber in pep rally

by Kathryn Lintzenich

Weber state Homecoming is near and the cheer squad and dance team are getting the school hyped up to cheer the football team on. The “spirit squad” put on a performance for the students in the Shepherd Union Center on Sept. 18 in preparation for Friday’s homecoming game and dance.

The tandem performance by the cheer squad and the dance team left the students and faculty in the Shepherd Union on their feet and clapping along with the band.

Cheers of “Go Weber” and “We are Weber” echoed through the building.

The audience cheered as the males cheerleaders hoisted the females up onto one arm.

After the performance, Alysha Agliam, a freshman at WSU and friends danced and cheered along, saying they loved the energy at the pep rally.

The WSU cheer squad and dance team will be performing at the upcoming homecoming game.

