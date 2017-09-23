Previews Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Turtles Live Action Parody

Peery’s Egyptian Theater presents “Turtles Live Action Parody,” on Sept. 26, 28 and 30. The performances will start each night at 6 pm and go until 8 pm. The theater hosting the event is located at 2415 Washington Blvd. in Ogden.

“Turtles Live Action Parody,” includes: Live Action Performances, Vendors, Face Painting, Ninja Games, Door Prizes, Cosplay Contest and LARP Contest (Live Action Role Play).

For additional information go to www.egyptiantheaterogden.com/events or text 850-812-1676.

To purchase tickets, go to www.ticketor.com/jam-entertainment-live/default.

Ladies’ Night at Flowrider

On the last Wednesday of each month from April to October, the Flowrider in Ogden (2261 Keisel Ave) puts on a Ladies’ Night. On Sept. 27, the theme is 1960’s Surf Party.

Tickets are $15 when purchased in advance and $20 when purchased at the door. The Ladies Only Wave Section lasts for three hours from 6–9 p.m.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, go to www.flowriderutah.com.

2nd Annual Birds & Brews

Head on over to the Ogden Nature Center at 966 12th Street in Ogden Sept. 29 for an evening filled with local brews, spirits and tasty bites. Test your avian knowledge with quizzes regarding birds.

Enjoy drinks from local favorites Talisman Brewing and New World Distillery, marvel at live animal presentations and get competitive with a pub-style trivia match.

Must be 21 or older to attend. Reservations required. No outside food or drink allowed at the event. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. for check-in.

For additional information, go to www.ogdennaturecenter.org/events/item/283-2nd-annual-birds-brews or contact Jessica Hutchins at 801-621-7595.

NGA Northern States Championship

The National Gym Association Northern States Bodybuilding Championship is being held at the Peery’s Egyptian Theater at 2415 Washington Blvd in Ogden. The event will be held on Sept. 30 from 6–9 p.m.

Ticket purchased in advance are $15. The price increases to $20 when purchased the day of. Kids ages 6-12 are $5.

For additional information, go to www.egyptiantheaterogden.com/events or call 801-689-8700.