The Force Awakens again: J.J. Abrams set to return to Star Wars

by Zac Watts

J.J. Abrams, director of such films as Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Super 8, has been hired to direct the currently untitled ninth installment of the main Star Wars continuity of films.

It was previously to be helmed by Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World and The Book of Henry.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, expressed her excitement at the new development.

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out the trilogy,” said Kennedy.

J._J._Abrams_(23175170706)_(cropped).jpg
Director J.J. Abrams is set to direct the ninth installment of the Star Wars saga. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

When it was announced that Trevorrow had departed the project, many speculated who might replace him.

In a recent rumor confirmation, Rian Johnson, director of the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was approached by Lucasfilm to return for the ninth film, but declined.

Along with Abrams directing and Kennedy producing, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Andy Serkis are all expected to return to their respective roles. Abrams will also co-write the film with Chris Terrio.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to release December 20, 2019.

