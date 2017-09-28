National Felons League: The best team of criminals since ‘The Longest Yard’

There’s an old saying that teams cannot win in the NFL with a team full of choir boys. While that might be true, it’s certainly easier to create a team full of the most talented football players to ever grace the inside of a cell.

Quarterback: Michael Vick

Coming out of college, Michael Vick was seen as a transcendent talent at the quarterback position and a true franchise player. From the time he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in 2001 until his trip to federal prison, he was exactly that.

In the first seven years of his career, Vick was a three-time Pro Bowler and became the first quarterback to ever rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season. In 2007, Vick pled guilty to running a dogfighting ring and spent 21 months in federal prison.

After his release in 2009, Vick was able to secure a job as quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles. He played for the Eagles and various other teams until he retired from the NFL in 2017.

Running back: O.J. Simpson

On the field, O.J. Simpson was one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and a Heisman Trophy winner at USC. He is one of only seven running backs to ever rush for 2,000 yards in a single season in the NFL and was the first to do so in 1973.

His talent and success as a player got him inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. His off-the-field talents got him sent to the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada.

After being acquitted for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, he found his way to prison in 2008 for armed robbery and kidnapping. “The Juice” was granted parole and is eligible to be released from prison this year.

Fullback: Bruce Miller

Bruce Miller spent six years in the NFL as one of the best players at a dying position. Unfortunately for Miller, he will most likely be remembered for his crimes and not his contributions as fullback. In 2016, Miller was arrested for assaulting a 70-year-old man and his adult son. He was ultimately charged with seven felonies related to physical assault.





Wide receiver: Michael Irvin & Chad Ochocinco

What do hookers, cocaine and a hotel room have in common? The answer is Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. “The Playmaker” helped his team win three Super Bowls and earned Pro Bowl MVP in 1992. Irvin had multiple career accomplishments and left a significant mark on Cowboys’ history and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Unfortunately, Irvin isn’t as well-known for his on-field contributions as he is for his scandalous situations. Irvin has been accused of sexual assault and drug possession multiple times. Despite never being convicted, the McIver incident alone is enough to put him on our NFL All-Criminal Team.

Chad Ochocinco, originally Chad Johnson, was a dominant NFL receiver for much of his career and is a potential Hall of Fame player. Ochocinco played for the Cincinnati Bengals for 10 years and was invited to the Pro Bowl on six different occasions.

Just weeks into his tenure with the Miami Dolphins, he was arrested for head-butting his wife after an argument and was released the same day. After pleading no contest, Ochocinco was given one year of probation, though he did have to spend 30 days in jail after violating the terms of his probation.





Tight end: Aaron Hernandez

While he was a member of the New England Patriots, Aaron Hernandez was a killer both on and off the field. After being drafted in 2010, he was a part of a two-headed monster at tight end with Rob Gronkowski.

On June 26, 2013, Hernandez‘s playing career was ended with his arrest for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. It was not until 2015 that his trial ended and Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder and five individual gun charges.

While awaiting his original trial, Hernandez was charged with a Boston double homicide from 2012, a charge of which he was later acquitted. Just five days after the acquittal, on April 19, 2017, Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell of an apparent suicide.





Offensive line: Bryant McKinnie, Jason Peters, Rodney Austin, Chester Pitts & Quentin Saulsberry

After a dominant collegiate career, Bryant McKinnie came into the NFL in 2002 as the No. 7 overall draft pick and ended his NFL career as a Pro Bowl player and Super Bowl champion.

However, all of that was in jeopardy after he was charged with multiple misdemeanors stemming from the “Minnesota Sex Boat” of 2005. Along with 16 teammates, McKinnie partied on private cruises with strippers from “all over the country,” according to former teammate Fred Smoot.

In 2008, McKinnie was arrested again, this time for aggravated assault after a fight outside of a Miami nightclub.

Jason Peters is easily one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL. Peters has been repeatedly arrested for having too much of a good time. His first arrest in 2011 was for disturbing the peace by playing his music too loud. His second was in 2013 when he was arrested for drag racing — and subsequently resisting arrest.

While he may have fun in the offseason, as a player Peters is all business. He’s been to nine Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro three separate times.

The biggest impact Rodney Austin made in his time in the NFL was on his rap sheet, not any stat sheet. His career ended after he was arrested for the misdemeanor assault of his ex-girlfriend and their child, in addition to larceny and interfering with emergency communications.

Chester Pitts had a solid but unremarkable playing career. After being drafted in the second round in 2002, he played for the Houston Texans until 2010 when he joined the Seattle Seahawks.

Pitts didn’t have the most infamous run-in with the law, but he certainly had a memorable one. He was pulled over for making an illegal left turn and was later arrested for driving away from the police officer in spite of the officer’s orders.

The most vicious offender in a crop of lackluster criminals at the center position, Quentin Saulsberry was arrested for a DUI in 2013, while he was a member of the Denver Broncos. As a player, Saulsberry hasn’t had much of an NFL career as his arrest came during his one year on an NFL practice squad.

Defensive line: Greg Hardy, Albert Haynesworth, Ray McDonald & Terrence Cody

Greg Hardy was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2010 and had an incredible rookie year. In 2013, he was ranked 53 in the NFL top 100 for his season performance.

The Panthers chose not to resign Hardy after he was arrested for alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend. She claimed he threw her onto furniture, strangled her and threatened to kill her. Hardy was sentenced to 18 months probation and 60 days in jail. After appeal, the charges were dropped, but the NFL found sufficient evidence he violated the league’s official rules.

Despite having to serve a 10-game suspension — later reduced to four — the Dallas Cowboys signed Hardy in 2015 and allowed Hardy to play after his suspension.

Albert Haynesworth was a dominant player for much of his NFL career, being selected for the Pro Bowl twice and the NFL All-Pro team twice. After the 2008 season, he signed a $100 million contract with the Washington Redskins and became one of the worst players in the league, almost overnight.

Haynesworth had multiple run-ins with the law throughout his career. He was arrested multiple times with both charges and indictments for traffic and driving violations. He was also sued by Clayton Bank and Trust for failing to make payments on his $2.38 million loan.

To cap off his career, he also knocked up a New York stripper, punched a stranger in a traffic argument and pled guilty to charges of reckless boating.

Ray McDonald was a solid NFL player for seven years with the San Francisco 49ers after excelling at the University of Florida. As a pro, he had more recognition from the California penal system than the NFL.

After McDonald was considered a suspect in multiple sexual assault investigations, the 49ers cut ties with him. He was formally charged with rape by intoxication in 2015 and was released on $100,000 bond. Later that year he was charged with child endangerment and domestic violence.

Over the course of Terrence Cody’s football life, he was a winner. He won the SEC Championship in 2009, the National Championship in college in 2010 and a Super Bowl in 2013.

Off the field, he had a penchant for abusing animals. In 2015, he was served with 15 charges relating to animal cruelty, involving illegal possession of an alligator.

Cody eventually served nine months in jail for the starvation death of his dog and neglect of his illegally owned alligator.

Linebackers: Ray Lewis, Lawrence Taylor & Aldon Smith

Ray Lewis is easily considered one of the greatest middle linebackers in the history of the National Football League. The 13-time Pro Bowler is also said to be the greatest Baltimore Raven of all time.

Lewis is also probably the only player in the league to murder two people in 2000, avoid serious sentencing during the trial and win Defensive Player of the Year after leading his team to a Super Bowl win in 2001. The first-time offender pled guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and fined $25,000 by the NFL.

One of the greatest NFL players of all time, Lawrence Taylor’s Hall of Fame career was almost derailed by cocaine and his legacy was smeared by an underage hooker.

Taylor won a pair of Super Bowls and was named the NFL’s MVP in 1986. In 1987, he first tested positive for cocaine in an NFL drug test. In the past three decades, he has had more than a few legal incidents, most memorably his 2010 arrest for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old girl.

For the incident, he was formally charged with third-degree statutory rape for underage sex and for paying the underage girl $300 for the night.

Aldon Smith is the youngest of the Felon Team’s linebacking core. Smith was the bomb for the 49ers in 2012 as the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. Just two years later, he was arrested at the Los Angeles Airport after an argument with a TSA agent who claimed Smith was attempting to carry an explosive onto the plane.

Charges were eventually dropped, but Smith was still suspended nine games. In his short career, he had repeated incidents with driving under the influence.





Cornerback: Adam “Pacman” Jones & Darrelle Revis

Adam “Pacman” Jones was drafted into the NFL in 2005 and played as cornerback and return specialist for the Bengals, Titans and the Cowboys. However, his criminal record tends to be more impressive than any of his contributions on the field. Jones is the only NFL player to be arrested 10 times.

Twelve years ago, Jones was arrested for assault, drugs and public intoxication. Of the six incidences, Jones was only required to pay a $500 fine and serve three years of probation — all other charges were dropped.

As a Bengal, the arrests continued, as he was accused of punching a woman outside a bar and poking a hotel security officer in the eye. Jones served no more than two days in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Darrelle Revis is a seven-time Pro Bowl champion who was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Revis stepped foot on the national stage while playing with the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

In February, Revis was involved in a street fight in Pittsburg that was being recorded by a nearby follower. Revis allegedly knocked two men unconscious and snatched the phone from the bystander’s hand and chucked it into the street. Revis turned himself into the police and was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and terroristic threats.

Revis testified that he was responsible for knocking the two men out and his charges were dismissed. The NFL released a statement shortly after saying Revis would not be disciplined for his actions.





Safety: Darren Sharper & Quinton Carter

The 2010 Super Bowl champ Darren Sharper had a career-high 942 tackles and 63 interceptions over his 14 years in the league. This ex-NFL star is added to our list due to his recent conviction of sexual assault.

In 2016, Sharper was accused of drugging and raping nearly 16 women and was sentenced to 18 years in prison after a plea deal was offered between the prosecutors of four different states. Although the recently retired serial rapist apologized for his actions, his mistakes have completely tarnished his NFL legacy.

Less notable than his counterpart at the safety position is Quinton Carter, the former Bronco. Carter played for parts of three seasons in the NFL and was arrested in his hometown of Las Vegas for allegedly trying to scam the casino of $5 while playing craps.

The case that he placed the bet after the dice were rolled on purpose was dropped, and charges were never filed.





Punter: Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and quickly excelled in his job, maintaining a 46.6 yard punting average in his first season. He was a two-time Pro Bowl participant and was named First Team All-Pro punter in 2015.

In 2010, McAfee was arrested for public intoxication. When the police arrived on scene, it had been discovered that McAfee had been allegedly taking a dip in the Central Canal and lost his clothing in the water. When asked how much he had to drink, McAfee responded with, “A lot ’cause I am drunk.” The punter blew a .15 BAC, which is twice the legal limit for Indiana. McAfee was suspended by the Colts for one game, required to pay a $298 fee and served eight hours of community service.





Kicker: Josh Brown

Josh Brown was a steady kicker in the NFL for over a decade, but his name will forever be synonymous with the domestic abuse of his wife. He was first arrested in May 2015 for fourth-degree domestic assault. The charges were dropped soon after.

Brown was initially suspended for one game for the incident. However in late 2016, therapy journals of Brown’s were uncovered by the prosecutor, detailing how he had abused his wife.

In one of the entries Brown wrote, “I have abused my wife.” After the new information was uncovered, he was suspended for six games and remains a free agent.





Owner: Jim Irsay

Lastly, we have selected Jim Irsay as owner of the All-Criminal Team. Irsay was 12 years old when his father purchased the Colts, and Irsay became the general manager in 1996.

Irsay was arrested in 2014 and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence, carrying nearly $29,000 in cash and a laundry bag full of prescription pain pills. Prior to being arrested, Irsay was rumored to be involved in the death of Kimberly Wundrum, his ex-mistress who overdosed in a home purchased for her by the Colts.

Clarification: This column was written by Cydnee Green and Harrison Epstein to create an NFL roster of players that have been arrested during and after their professional careers. While the headline reads “National Felons League: The best team of criminals since ‘The Longest Yard,’” not all of the players are, in fact, felons. Many of them are either awaiting trial, were charged with misdemeanors or had the charges dismissed. Detailed information on each arrest can be found embedded in the column.