Previews Oct. 2–8

Do You Speak Millennial: A Northern Utah Talent Symposium

When: Oct. 4

Time: 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Where: Peery’s Egyptian Theater

Cost: $25 or $35, visit http://www.visitogden.com/events/#/?i=2 for more information regarding tickets.

This conference is focused on providing millennials with the tools they need to progress in their careers. The conference will feature keynote speaker Kristen Hadeed, CEO of Student Maid, a cleaning company which focuses on hiring millennials and students out of college. Following the conference will be a panel discussion with local business leaders and millennials.

ROCKTOBER Fest

When: Oct. 6–7

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m.

Where: Ogden Amphitheater

Cost: At the gate: $5 for Oct. 6, $5 for Oct. 7 after 2 p.m. Online: $5 for both days

ROCKTOBER Fest is Northern Utah’s fall rock fest, with this year’s lineup featuring an array of artists and groups. On Oct. 6, gates to the amphitheater open at 5 p.m. and performances start at 6 p.m. On Oct. 7, the Fall Market from 9 a.m.–12p.m. is available to the public, with performances in the evening.

On Oct. 6, Riddled With, Brothers Brim, The Wayne Hoskins Band and Royal Bliss will perform. On Oct. 7, School of Rock, Holy Revolver, Tony Holiday & Velvetones, Brook Mackintosh, Hotel Motel, From the Sun and Foreign Figures will perform.

We Foxes: A Southern Gothic Musical Thriller

When: Oct. 6–7, 10–14

Time: 7:30 p.m. Matinee on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

Where: Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts

Cost: $13/Regular | $11/Students, Seniors, Military

This Weber State University-performed musical takes place in rural 1945 Missouri, centering around an orphan, a secret, murder and manipulation. The College of Arts and Humanities writes, “This Southern Gothic musical thriller is ultimately a tale of salvation.”

Mature content warning: suitable for ages 16 & older

Weber State University Symphony Orchestra with guest artist Rahim AlHaj

When: Oct. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts

Cost: $7/Regular | $6/Students, Seniors, Military

Rahim AlHaj is a virtuoso oud musician, as well as a composer and political refuge. Hailing from Iraq, AlHaj began playing the oud at 11 years old. This instrument is “the grandfather of stringed instruments” and is predominantly played in the Middle East. His music is both traditional and contemporary and focuses on the theme of compassion.