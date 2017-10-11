Do you know your news? Oct. 12

1. Hurricane Nate crashed near which river’s mouth?

A. Tennessee

B. Mississippi

C. Ohio

2. President Donald Trump tweeted a video of his administration’s hurricane relief efforts in ________.

A. Texas

B. Florida

C. Puerto Rico

3. The University of Southern California’s medical dean, Dr. Rohit Varma, resigned because of what allegations?

A. Sexual harassment

B. Illegal drug use

C. Driving under the influence

4. California Senator ________ will consider returning or donating decades-old donations from Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

A. Dianne Feinstein

B. Kamala Harris

C. Joni Ernst

5. Which running back from the University of Miami will be undergoing a season-ending surgery on an ankle injury?

A. Travis Homer

B. Crispian Atkins

C. Mark Walton

6. Which country singer went to Las Vegas to visit the mass shooting victims?

A. Jake Owen

B. Jason Aldean

C. Eric Church

1. B. Category 1 Hurricane Nate crashed near the mouth of the Mississippi River on Oct. 7 and destroyed billions of dollars worth of property including homes, oil and gas operations, casinos and more. According to Bloomberg, about 93 percent of U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been taken offline.

All together, the Atlantic storms this season have killed hundreds of citizens in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean and have caused an estimated $300 billion in damage. Hurricane Nate was the sixth storm to hit the U.S. this year.

2. C. “Nobody could have done what I’ve done for Puerto Rico with so little appreciation,” Trump tweeted. “So much work!” According to The Los Angeles Times, the nine-minute video that accompanied the tweet shows federal workers distributing supplies to the Puerto Ricans and giving brief interviews of their duties.

The video ends with a slow montage of Trump greeting the residents and military personnel during his visit. The tweet came about as a response to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz’s criticism of the recovery efforts.

3. A. Dr. Rohit Varma faced allegations of sexually harassing a young researcher in 2003 while he was a junior professor, according to The Los Angeles Times. Varma resigned his position as dean on Oct. 5 due to his previous actions and USC losing confidence in his decisions.

At the time of the allegations, USC paid the young researcher $100,000 and reduced Varma’s salary and temporarily blocked his promotion to full professor. However, Varma’s salary was later restored, and he became a full professor just two years after the incident, according to university sources.

4. A. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, said Oct. 8 that she will consider returning or donating decades-old donations from Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein despite not knowing she had received them. According to the The Los Angeles Times, Weinstein gave Feinstein $375 in 1992 and $1,000 in 1994.

Weinstein faced a series of sexual allegations over decades, prompting Democrats to give away money equal to the donations they received from him. For example, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-CA, said she would donate $5,000 in contributions to a California-based group that focuses on women and equality.

5. C. The University of Miami Hurricanes faces a bittersweet victory after losing junior running back Mark Walton to an ankle injury whilst beating their rival, Florida State, by 24–20 on Oct. 7. Miami coach Mark Richt said Walton’s surgery will be season-ending, but he has hopes for Walton’s next season, according to the Sun Sentinel.

This season, Walton has rushed for 428 yards and made three touchdowns in the Hurricanes’ four wins. He injured his ankle during the bout between Toledo on Sept. 23, yet returned with a career-high of 204 yards. It was a persistent injury and he succumbed to it during the Florida State game.

6. B. Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas on Oct. 8 to visit survivors of the mass shooting during his performance last week. The Hill reported that the country music star visited survivors at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada during his trip.

The hospital posted on Facebook about their gratitude for Aldean and how “Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy. #vegasstrong”